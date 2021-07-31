Tom Brady called Simone Biles G.O.A.T nearly 5 years ago, and he was absolutely spot on

Tom Brady recognizes greatness when he sees it. During the opening night of Super Bowl LI, Brady spotted Simone Biles at the opening night media event. Biles, a Houston, Texas native, was in attendance.

Brady spotted Biles while she was reporting for Inside Edition as a Super Bowl correspondent. The seven-time Super Bowl champion congratulated Biles on her recent gold medals that she had won in Rio. Brady went on to praise Biles.

"There's the GOAT, right there." Receiving a statement like that from the best NFL quarterback of all time is a massive accomplishment.

Biles went on to ask the former Patriots quarterback if he could pick one area of gymnastics to compete in. What would it be?

If Simone Biles isn’t the greatest athlete in the world right now, let’s see Tom Brady do a vaulting back handspring double pike. — Brad Bigford, MSN, APRN, NP-C, CCHP (@mursebigford) July 26, 2021

Brady responded by telling Biles that gymnastics was an impossible sport. Simone Biles then asked Tom what his favorite food was to eat after winning a Super Bowl?

Tom Brady then asked Biles what her favorite food was after a big win. The GOAT answered, Cheeseburgers. Biles replied with cinnamon rolls and pizza.

With all the news surrounding Simone Biles withdrawing from the Olympics, it's great to see that Tom Brady showed her the respect she deserved back in 2017.

How does Simone Biles success compare to Tom Brady's success?

USA Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles

Simone Biles won her sixth Olympic medal during the Tokyo Olympics. Tom Brady recently won his seventh Super Bowl ring. Both Biles and Brady have had successful runs in their respective sports.

Winning an Olympic medal is not an easy task. Hoisting the Lombardi trophy isn't a walk in the park either.

"I look at Simone Biles and Michael Phelps. They have pressure that Tom Brady and Michael Jordan never faced... I don't know how they do it. Tip of the cap."



— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/KBtCFOJsIX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 27, 2021

Biles and Brady both had to work countless hours to earn all their success, and the hard work has paid off. When it comes to comparing Simone Biles success to Tom Brady's success, it's a tie.

Tom has broken records and continues to break them as he continues his NFL career. He recently became the oldest player to win a Super Bowl. Tom Brady's accomplishments in the NFL may never be duplicated.

Simone Biles has accomplished a ton of success in a short period. Biles has done this on the biggest stage. That's not taking away from Brady's seven Super Bowl rings, but Biles isn't competing for a team. She's competing for a country.

It's almost impossible to place the two against each other because of their both outstanding athletes.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar