Simone Biles expresses her gratitude for her husband Jonathan Owens and loved ones on Thanksgiving

American gymnast Simone Biles expressed her gratitude for Jonathan Owens and fellow gymnast Zoe Miller on Thanksgiving. The 26-year-old shared pictures of them on Instagram on November 23 along with loving notes.

Simone Biles frequently makes headlines for posting about her romantic life with Jonathan Owens. On Thanksgiving Day, the gymnast shared a picture of the NFL player on her Instagram story along with the caption:

“Thankful for you baby”

Biles' Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

The gymnast married the Green Bay Packers safety in April 2023. She dated Owens for two years during the Covid era when he was a part of the Houston Texans NFL team. Although Jonathan Owens is now obligated to stay in Wisconsin to train with his new team, they visit each other often.

Apart from being thankful for having her husband in her life, Simone Biles also posted a similar Thanksgiving post for Zoe Miller. The fellow gymnasts were roommates at the US Women’s Team Selection Event 2023.

Miller posted a story on Instagram for the legendary gymnast on Thanksgiving. She shared a picture with Biles and wrote:

“Thankful, thankful, thankful for my big sister mom twin”

Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Biles reshared her story and also posted a picture with Miller, captioning it:

"Thankful for you my little baby daughter twin"

Biles' Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Zoe Miller appeared in Simone Biles’ makeup vlog during the US Women’s Team Selection Event 2023

Biles and Miller at 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Gymnastics - Day 4

Simone Biles shared a makeup vlog while getting ready for the 2023 US Women’s Team Selection Event. In the video, the gymnast showed her fans how she did her makeup and also her thoughts about possibly making it to Antwerp after 10 years.

Biles shared that it was her sixth world team camp and the first for Zoe Miller. At this point, the 18-year-old Miller sneaked into the video and smiled.

Biles added that she had previously been a part of 5 world championship camps in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. Miller popped into the video again and laughingly remarked:

“So I've been on zero”

Furthermore, the four-time Olympic gold medalist recalled that her world championship debut occurred in Antwerp and was looking forward to returning to the city in 2023, after 10 years. Biles said:

"So my very first world championship was in Antwerp in 2013. If I make this team, I'll be going back to Antwerp 10 years later. Full circle moment."