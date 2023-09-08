Simone Biles hopes to compete in 2024 Paris Olympics after two-year break

Simone Biles has strongly hinted that she will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her last Olympic participation was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won the bronze medal in her balance beam routine. Biles was not at her best that year as she experienced twisties during the championships.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles made headlines not only for her bronze medal but for backing away from the majority of the events she was supposed to participate in such as all-around plus the vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise disciplines.

The seven-time Olympic gymnast realized that she had put herself through years of competition pressure and that her mental wellness was suffering. Therefore, she decided to take a break and focus on improving her mental health.

After a two-year break, she recently made a comeback to compete in two reputed championships. However, from the start of her break to her return, fans have been eagerly waiting to know whether Simone Biles will participate in the Paris Olympics 2024 or not.

Biles recently gave a strong hint about her Olympic participation while talking to Today’s news anchor Hoda Kotb. The journalist playfully questioned Biles about Paris by giving her a situation. Kotb said that if she had to point a coin on 'Yay or Nay' about Biles' Olympic participation, where should she place it?

To this, Biles laughingly replied:

"Right now, I would say that's the path I would love to go, so I wouldn't mind if you put it in the 'Yay' section.”

This indicated that Biles is definitely training for the upcoming Olympics and that she might continue winning medals just like the competitions she has participated in ever since her comeback.

A look at Simone Biles's performances after her comeback

The first championship that Simone Biles participated in after her comeback was the US Classic 2023 on August 5. After two years, the gymnast was in front of the public eye and did not disappoint anyone. Out of the four events she competed in, the 26-year-old won gold medals in three. She secured gold in all-around, balance beam, and floor, along with a bronze medal in the uneven bars category.

Another event that saw Biles’ participation was the US National Gymnastics Championships from August 24 to 27. Here too, she won gold in three events — all-around, balance beam, and floor routines. Moreover, she secured a bronze medal in uneven bars.

The gymnast's victory overwhelmed her. She was indebted to the belief her fans, coaches, and her family showed in her. It gave her the confidence to keep believing in herself. Biles told the reporters:

"So, I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more. But it feels amazing. And I love the fans, I love the crowd. It's really special," she said.