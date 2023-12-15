"This is how the floor routine is going" - Simone Biles shares hilarious glimpse of training session

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles recently shared a hilarious glimpse of her training session. The gymnast posted a video on her social media that captured her with one of her coaches. The duo were trying to perform a particular stunt but it resulted in a tickling moment for them.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles had a wonderful run at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships. Impressing the world with her comeback, she won four gold medals and a silver medal. Now, after the conclusion of 2023’s big event, Biles has begun her prep for the tournaments in 2024.

However, amidst the hell-bent training session, Simone Biles had a fun encounter while performing a floor routine. The 26-year-old shared a video on her Instagram story which shows her coach lifting Biles on his shoulder. Adding to the humor, she gracefully did a split while being in the air.

Along with the video, the 26-year-old also added a caption that read:

“noone asked but…..”

She continued:

“this is how the floor routine is going”

Biles' Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Biles has concluded the 2023 season and is currently training for big championships like the 2024 World Cup series, Winter Cup, US Classic, and most importantly, the Paris Olympics.

A look at Simone Biles’ performances after her comeback

Biles on Day Nine of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

In 2021, Simone Biles decided to withdraw from the Summer Olympics prioritizing her mental health. The gymnast said she experienced ‘twisties’ while performing at the international podium that froze her mind and body. Moreover, she also announced her break from the sport without confirming any return date.

After two years, Biles made her comeback in 2023 at the US Classic. At her first shot, she managed to bag three gold medals — in the all-around, balance beam, and floor, along with a bronze medal in the uneven bars category.

Biles also competed at the US National Gymnastics Championships. Without disappointing her fans, she won gold in three events — all-around, balance beam, and floor routines. Moreover, she secured a bronze medal in uneven bars. That victory filled Biles with confidence to compete in bigger championships. She told U.S. broadcaster NBC (h/t Olympics.com) in August:

"It's really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me, and my teammates believe in me, my coaches, my family, everyone."

She continued:

"So, I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more. But it feels amazing. And I love the fans, I love the crowd. It's really special."

Later on, Biles proudly dominated the 2023 World Champions in Antwerp. She bagged four gold medals, doing so in the team, all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise events. She also bagged a silver medal in the vault category.

Biles’ overall medal count now reads 30, making her the gymnast with the most number of world championship medals.