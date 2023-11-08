Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships 2023: USA Athletes, schedule, format, where to watch and more

Team USA is all set to compete at the 2023 FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships scheduled from November 9 to 12.

The event will witness more than 20 American athletes executing their trampoline and tumbling skills in Birmingham, England. Moreover, the championship will determine candidates who will advance to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In order to qualify for next year’s Olympics, American athletes must be one of the eight highest-ranked gymnasts based on the results of the finals of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships.

Besides the results of the world championships, other tournaments like World Cups and Continental Championships will also determine the selection of the athletes for the big event in 2024.

Competition format of the 2023 FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships

The upcoming championship will have athletes competing in individual and synchronized trampoline, tumbling, and double mini-trampoline. Only the top eight gymnasts limited to two per country, will qualify and move on to the final round (s) at the championships.

The team event will have three to four gymnasts (per country) qualifying for the final round. Around five teams will ultimately compete against each other.

Schedule for the 2023 FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships

The schedule for the four-day event of the FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships is as follows:

November 9

Individual Trampoline Men - Q1

Tumbling Women - Q1

Individual Trampoline Women - Q1

Double Mini Trampoline - Q1

November 10

Synchronized Trampoline Men - Q1

Synchronized Trampoline Women - Q1

Tumbling Men - Q1

Double Mini Trampoline Women - Q1

Tumbling Team Women - Final

Double Mini Trampoline Team Men - Final

Tumbling Team Women and Double Mini Trampoline Team Men - Award Ceremony

Double Mini Trampoline Team Women - Final

Tumbling Team Men - Final

Double Mini Trampoline Team Women and Tumbling Team Men - Award Ceremony

Synchronized Trampoline Men - Q2

November 11

Tumbling Women - Q2

Double Mini Trampoline Men - Q2

Tumbling Men - Q2

Double Mini Trampoline Women - Q2

Individulal Trampoline Men - Q2

Individulal Trampoline Women - Q2

Double Mini Trampoline Men - Final

Tumbling Women - Final

Double Mini Trampoline Women - Final

Tumbling Men - Final

Double Mini Trampoline Men, Tumbling Women, Double Mini Trampoline Women and Tumbling Men - Award Ceremony

Trampoline Team Women - Final

Trampoline Team Men - Final

Trampoline Team Men, Trampoline Team Women - Award Ceremony

November 12

Synchronized Trampoline Women - Final

Synchronized Trampoline Men - Final

Individual Trampoline Women - Final

Individual Trampoline Men - Final

Synchronized Trampoline Women, Synchronized Trampoline Men, Individual Trampoline Women, Individual Trampoline Men - Award Ceremony

All-Around Team Individual Trampoline Women - Final

All-Around Team Tumbling Women - Final

All-Around Team Double Mini-Trampoline Men - Final

All-Around Team Individual Trampoline Men - Final

All-Around Team Tubmling Men - Final

All-Around Team Double Mini-Trampoline Women - Final

All-Around Team Synchronized Trampoline Men - Final

All-Around Team Synchronized Trampoline Women - Final

All-Around Team - Award Ceremony

2023 FIG Trampoline And Tumbling World Championships Roster for US Athletes

Trampoline

Nicole Ahsinger — Lafayette, La./Trampoline and Tumbling Express

Ava Hernando — Holmdel, N.J./Elite Trampoline Academy

Cody Gesuelli — Huntsville, Ala./Merino Trampoline Gymnastics Academy*

Ryan Maccagnan — Colorado Springs, Colo./Stars Gymnastics

Ruben Padilla — Bluffdale, Utah/Wasatch Trampoline & Tumbling

Isaac Rowley — Allen, Texas/Eagle Gymnastics Academy

Aliaksei Shostak — Lafayette, La./Trampoline and Tumbling Express

Jessica Stevens — Ellicott City, Md./Fairland Gymnastics

Sarah Webster — Lafayette, La./Trampoline and Tumbling Express

Tumbling

Hope Bravo — Frisco, Texas/Eagle Gymnastics Academy

Kaden Brown — Herriman, Utah/Wasatch Trampoline & Tumbling

Miah Bruns — Jiangxi, China/World Champions Centre

ZaQuae Carter — Harlem, N.Y./Cavu Trampoline and Tumbling*

Kaleb Cave — Columbia, Md./Dynamite Gymnastics

Dominic Dumas — Athens, Ala./Air Extreme

Nastia Katchalova — Lakeland, Fla./Elite World Gymnastics

BJ Mensah — New York, N.Y./Cavu Trampoline and Tumbling

Tia Taylor — Knoxville, Tenn./Premier Athletics Knoxville

Rosalie Thongphay — San Tan Valley, Ariz./USA Youth Fitness Center*

Double Mini Trampoline

Gracie Harder — Archdale, N.C./Carolina Elite Trampoline Academy

Jackie Kent — Downers Grove, Ill./Element Tumbling and Trampoline

Dylan Kline — Syracuse, Utah/Flipside Tumbling

Ryan Maccagnan — Colorado Springs, Colo./Stars Gymnastics*

Tomas Minc — Chevy Chase, Md./Dynamite Gymnastics

Shelby Nobuhara — Mapleton, Utah/High Altitude

Ruben Padilla — Bluffdale, Utah/Wasatch Trampoline & Tumbling

Aliah Raga — Denton, Md./Dynamite Gymnastics

Simon Smith — Springville, Utah/Utah Valley Trampoline & Tumbling

Rosalie Thongphay — San Tan Valley, Ariz./USA Youth Fitness Center

Where to watch the 2023 FIG Trampoline And Tumbling World Championships

Live scoring and results throughout the competition will be available on the FIG microsite. Fans can also live stream the the 2023 FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships at allgymnastics.tv.