Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships 2023: USA Athletes, schedule, format, where to watch and more

Team USA is all set to compete at the 2023 FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships scheduled from November 9 to 12.
The event will witness more than 20 American athletes executing their trampoline and tumbling skills in Birmingham, England. Moreover, the championship will determine candidates who will advance to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In order to qualify for next year’s Olympics, American athletes must be one of the eight highest-ranked gymnasts based on the results of the finals of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships.
Besides the results of the world championships, other tournaments like World Cups and Continental Championships will also determine the selection of the athletes for the big event in 2024.
Competition format of the 2023 FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships
The upcoming championship will have athletes competing in individual and synchronized trampoline, tumbling, and double mini-trampoline. Only the top eight gymnasts limited to two per country, will qualify and move on to the final round (s) at the championships.
The team event will have three to four gymnasts (per country) qualifying for the final round. Around five teams will ultimately compete against each other.
Schedule for the 2023 FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships
The schedule for the four-day event of the FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships is as follows:
November 9
Individual Trampoline Men - Q1
Tumbling Women - Q1
Individual Trampoline Women - Q1
Double Mini Trampoline - Q1
November 10
Synchronized Trampoline Men - Q1
Synchronized Trampoline Women - Q1
Tumbling Men - Q1
Double Mini Trampoline Women - Q1
Tumbling Team Women - Final
Double Mini Trampoline Team Men - Final
Tumbling Team Women and Double Mini Trampoline Team Men - Award Ceremony
Double Mini Trampoline Team Women - Final
Tumbling Team Men - Final
Double Mini Trampoline Team Women and Tumbling Team Men - Award Ceremony
Synchronized Trampoline Men - Q2
November 11
Tumbling Women - Q2
Double Mini Trampoline Men - Q2
Tumbling Men - Q2
Double Mini Trampoline Women - Q2
Individulal Trampoline Men - Q2
Individulal Trampoline Women - Q2
Double Mini Trampoline Men - Final
Tumbling Women - Final
Double Mini Trampoline Women - Final
Tumbling Men - Final
Double Mini Trampoline Men, Tumbling Women, Double Mini Trampoline Women and Tumbling Men - Award Ceremony
Trampoline Team Women - Final
Trampoline Team Men - Final
Trampoline Team Men, Trampoline Team Women - Award Ceremony
November 12
Synchronized Trampoline Women - Final
Synchronized Trampoline Men - Final
Individual Trampoline Women - Final
Individual Trampoline Men - Final
Synchronized Trampoline Women, Synchronized Trampoline Men, Individual Trampoline Women, Individual Trampoline Men - Award Ceremony
All-Around Team Individual Trampoline Women - Final
All-Around Team Tumbling Women - Final
All-Around Team Double Mini-Trampoline Men - Final
All-Around Team Individual Trampoline Men - Final
All-Around Team Tubmling Men - Final
All-Around Team Double Mini-Trampoline Women - Final
All-Around Team Synchronized Trampoline Men - Final
All-Around Team Synchronized Trampoline Women - Final
All-Around Team - Award Ceremony
2023 FIG Trampoline And Tumbling World Championships Roster for US Athletes
Trampoline
Nicole Ahsinger — Lafayette, La./Trampoline and Tumbling Express
Ava Hernando — Holmdel, N.J./Elite Trampoline Academy
Cody Gesuelli — Huntsville, Ala./Merino Trampoline Gymnastics Academy*
Ryan Maccagnan — Colorado Springs, Colo./Stars Gymnastics
Ruben Padilla — Bluffdale, Utah/Wasatch Trampoline & Tumbling
Isaac Rowley — Allen, Texas/Eagle Gymnastics Academy
Aliaksei Shostak — Lafayette, La./Trampoline and Tumbling Express
Jessica Stevens — Ellicott City, Md./Fairland Gymnastics
Sarah Webster — Lafayette, La./Trampoline and Tumbling Express
Tumbling
Hope Bravo — Frisco, Texas/Eagle Gymnastics Academy
Kaden Brown — Herriman, Utah/Wasatch Trampoline & Tumbling
Miah Bruns — Jiangxi, China/World Champions Centre
ZaQuae Carter — Harlem, N.Y./Cavu Trampoline and Tumbling*
Kaleb Cave — Columbia, Md./Dynamite Gymnastics
Dominic Dumas — Athens, Ala./Air Extreme
Nastia Katchalova — Lakeland, Fla./Elite World Gymnastics
BJ Mensah — New York, N.Y./Cavu Trampoline and Tumbling
Tia Taylor — Knoxville, Tenn./Premier Athletics Knoxville
Rosalie Thongphay — San Tan Valley, Ariz./USA Youth Fitness Center*
Double Mini Trampoline
Gracie Harder — Archdale, N.C./Carolina Elite Trampoline Academy
Jackie Kent — Downers Grove, Ill./Element Tumbling and Trampoline
Dylan Kline — Syracuse, Utah/Flipside Tumbling
Ryan Maccagnan — Colorado Springs, Colo./Stars Gymnastics*
Tomas Minc — Chevy Chase, Md./Dynamite Gymnastics
Shelby Nobuhara — Mapleton, Utah/High Altitude
Ruben Padilla — Bluffdale, Utah/Wasatch Trampoline & Tumbling
Aliah Raga — Denton, Md./Dynamite Gymnastics
Simon Smith — Springville, Utah/Utah Valley Trampoline & Tumbling
Rosalie Thongphay — San Tan Valley, Ariz./USA Youth Fitness Center
Where to watch the 2023 FIG Trampoline And Tumbling World Championships
Live scoring and results throughout the competition will be available on the FIG microsite. Fans can also live stream the the 2023 FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships at allgymnastics.tv.