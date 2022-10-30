Simone Biles kicks off Game 1 of the World Series, makes the ‘play ball’ call

Gymnastics fans were ecstatic as the 2022 World Series Games kicked off with the iconic Simone Biles. The United States Olympic gold medalist arrived at the event held at Minute Maid Park as a special guest and made the "play ball" call.

The MLB World Series has begun. Following a taxing 162-game regular season and multiple playoff rounds, the most exciting event of the year began on Friday, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Houston Astros in a true David vs. Goliath matchup.

Simone Biles kicks off Game 1 of the World Series

Simone Biles is a die-hard baseball fan, as she has demonstrated numerous times. The gymnast did just that when she attended the 2022 World Series opening ceremony. The Olympian arrived in Houston with his fiancé Jonathan Owens at Minute Maid Park. Biles arrived at the pitch before the game and made the "play ball" call.

The first game of the 2022 World Series started at 7:03 pm on Friday. Simone Biles, a Houston native, arrived on the pitch wearing an Astros jersey. The gymnast matched the jersey with white pants and boots. Standing in front of a packed crowd, she said, “let’s play ball.” The gymnast smiled wide as the crowds cheered, and she also posed for the camera.

It's worth noting that Eric Burton, a six-time Grammy nominee, sang the national anthem before Game 1. In addition, as part of the Astros' 60th anniversary celebration, legendary Astros outfielder and Hall of Fame inductee Terry Puhl threw the ceremonial first pitch.

This isn’t the first time Simone Biles has attended an MLB event as a guest. The gymnast is a frequent fan of the Houston Astros game. In April, the gymnast made her way to the pitch and announced “play ball” at the Astros - Los Angeles Angels game. Also, throwing the first pitch in games before.

In 2019, Simone Biles showed off her gymnastics talent while throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series. The 25-time World Gymnastics Championship medal winner made a backflip before throwing the ball ahead of the game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

Speaking ahead of the pitch, Simone Biles said:

“Gymnastics is the only sport I’ve ever done, so when it comes to anything else, I’m literally terrified… So I get more nervous doing this stuff than competing, which is really weird. So, yeah, hopefully I don’t end up on celebrity fails.”

Biles had previously thrown an acrobatic first pitch in 2016. The Astros fan arrived at her favorite team’s game ahead of the Rio Olympics. She made the first pitch and went on to win four gold medals at the Olympics held the following month.

Biles is now a common presence at major sporting events. The gymnast, who has been inactive from the sport since her shock withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics, is often spotted with her partner, Jonathan Owens, at the NBA and NFL games.

