World Series 2022: Schedule, key dates, and TV channel details

It's the moment the MLB universe has been waiting for. It's time for the World Series! After a grueling 162-game regular season, as well as multiple playoff rounds, the table is set for the championship. The 2022 World Series will have the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Houston Astros in a true David vs. Goliath matchup.

The Phillies fought and crawled their way into the postseason, breaking an 11-year playoff drought. They will be rewarded with a date with the Houston Astros, who finished with 19 more regular season wins. Philadelphia will relish the opportunity to play the giant slayer, as this will be the Houston Astros' fourth World Series appearance since 2017.

The storylines for this series are endless. Can Bryce Harper win his first title? Can the Houston Astros win their first championship post-sign-stealing scandal? Will Dusty Baker become the oldest manager to win a World Series?

With the excitement building toward the opening pitch on Friday, here is everything you need to know about the series.

2022 World Series Schedule for the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies

Date Game Time Location TV Channel Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 8:03 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 8:03 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park Fox Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 8:03 pm (ET) Citizens Bank Park Fox Tuesday, Nov. 1 Game 4 8:03 pm (ET) Citizens Bank Park Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 8:03 pm (ET) Citizens Bank Park Fox Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 8:03 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 8:03 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park Fox

How to watch the series

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros fans will be able to tune into every MLB World Series game on Fox. All seven games (if necessary) can also be streamed on FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Attending the games live, current ticket prices

If you are planning on making your way to Citizens Bank Park or Minute Maid Park, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees).

Game 1 in Houston - $575 USD

Game 2 in Houston - $552 USD

Game 3 in Philadelphia - $946 USD

Game 4 in Philadelphia - $1142 USD

Game 5 in Philadelphia - $1262 USD

Game 6 in Houston - $617 USD

Game 7 in Houston - $617 USD

It's the best time of the year for baseball fans everywhere. Can the betting underdog Philadelphia Phillies pull an upset over the Houston Astros and secure their first championship since 2008? For those fans who will not forgive the Astros for stealing signs in 2017, the Phillies and star Bryce Harper will have more support than they ever had in the history of their franchise.

