“You’d probably have more sponsorships” – How Simone Biles reacted to a troll with a mean comment on Twitter

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is often coined to be the best gymnast of all time. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media with an astonishing number of followers on Twitter, i.e., 1.6 million followers.

Biles shared a tweet with a comment remarking that if she had not flopped from the Tokyo Olympics midway, she would have had more sponsors.

"'you'd probably have more sponsorships' it's a joke goodbye!"

The troll commenter wrote,

"If you hadn’t flopped at the Olympics and embarrassed Houston you’d probably have more sponsorships."

The troll commenter wrote,

"If you hadn't flopped at the Olympics and embarrassed Houston you'd probably have more sponsorships."

Fans react to Simone Biles' reply to troll

Whenever Simone Biles writes or posts something on social media, it gets a huge response from fans. Even this time, her followers came out in support of their favorite gymnast.

One fan advised Biles not to give her time to trolls. She wrote,

One fan advised Biles not to give her time to trolls. She wrote,

"Haters gonna hate. Don't give them a single iota of your time. Hope you are doing well, 🐐."

Another fan questioned the troller about who has had more success, him or Biles.

Another fan questioned the troller about who has had more success, him or Biles.

"I wonder who will have more success in life--Simone Biles, Olympian & mental health advocate, or Mr Bum Numbers, with the 11 followers."

A commenter also said that the internet can be 'toxic' and asked Biles not to get embarrassed.

One fan questions whether Simone Biles' medal count in two Olympic events is 'flopping'.

One fan questions whether Simone Biles' medal count in two Olympic events is 'flopping'.

"Still trying to figure out how 4 golds, a silver, and 2 bronzes over two Olympics is, 'flopping.' 😉"

Another counts Biles' medal total. He wrote about the tally of World Championships medals and Olympic medals.

Another counts Biles' medal total. He wrote about the tally of World Championships medals and Olympic medals.

"Yeah because the 25 world medals and 7 Olympic medals weren't already enough 😭"

Another fan came out in support of Biles asking if he would have had a GIF in which Biles dries her tears with one of her medals.

Another fan came out in support of Biles asking if he would have had a GIF in which Biles dries her tears with one of her medals.

"I really need a gif of you drying your tears with 1 of your 34 Olympic/World Championships medals. Ideally with 1 of the 25 gold medals"

Simone Biles' incredible career and life

Biles, the most successful Olympic gymnast tied with Shannon Miller, has had one of the most illustrious careers so far. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Biles was raised by her grandparents after her mother was unable to take care of her and her siblings.

Simone Biles' career started when she was just six. She tried gymnastics on a field-care trip. She soon joined Bannon's Gymnastics, an optional training program.

Her elite career began in 2011. It was in the same year that she participated in her first U.S. Classic. Soon after, in 2013, Biles made her senior debut with Katelyn Ohashi. She finished second in the FIG's American Cup. However, she never looked back since then.

Simone Biles participated in her first World Championship in Antwerp. She astonished the sports fraternity with a stunning two gold and a bronze finish in the competition.

Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympics

The following year, at her second World Championship, which was held at Nanning, she bettered her performance to capture four golds and a silver.

By this time, she had already established herself as one of the best gymnasts. She already has five golds in one of the City of Jelso Trophy and went on to win another five golds in the 2014 edition.

In 2015, she competed in her third world championship and repeated her incredible performance with five golds and a bronze medal. She also competed in her third City of Jelso trophy, capturing another five gold medal hauls and taking her tally to 15 in this competition.

Finally, in 2016 she participated in her first Olympic Event which was held in Rio. She went into the competition with high expectations and did not disappoint.

Biles with her five gold medals at the 2019 World Championships

Biles took a year off from professional competitions in 2017 and returned in 2018. Competing in the U.S. National Championships, Biles was in full showdown mode and captured five gold medals. Later in her fourth World Championships, she secured four golds, one silver, and one bronze.

However, the best performance at the World Championships came in 2019. She managed to secure five gold medals and became the first-ever gymnast to do so.

Simone Biles has been absent from professional gymnastics since leaving the Tokyo Olympics midway. Fans expect her to make a comeback soon before the 2024 Paris Olympics

