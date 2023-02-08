“You’re so real for that Simone” – Fans react to Simone Biles’ "may quit Netflix" remark

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, is often referred to as the most decorated gymnast in history. Other than gymnastics, she enjoys a great fan base on her social media handles too.

Biles recently took to Twitter to acknowledge that she might quit Netflix after the new update policy. One of her fans appreciated her straight-forward nature and wrote:

"you’re so real for that simone"

Simone Biles has over 1.7 million followers on Twitter. She recently quoted a tweet by a user who was criticizing the updated policy of the OTT platform Netflix.

Biles said that the reason for her potentially quitting Netflix is that she is lazy and finds it hard to re-enter her password:

"i may quit netflix simply because im lazy & hate re-entering my password"

What did fans have to say about Simone Biles' Netflix remark?

Netflix's new policy has created a lot of stir among its users. Many are criticizing the change. The rage can be seen in Simone Biles' comments section as well.

One person wrote that he had been a user of the OTT platform since 2005 but feels the new business model is 'disastrous'.

One person wrote that he had been a user of the OTT platform since 2005 but feels the new business model is 'disastrous'.

"Was caring for a sick parent (now passed) in San Francisco & watching comedy on Netflix w/ my hero during their dialysis it was a life saver been a subscriber since 2005 all the money I spent & it has come to this, next chapter for me but this business model is disastrous . . ."

Another user agreed with Simone Biles as he felt the time consumed was equivalent to going back to 1990,

"This right here is going to be the line in the sand for me. If I ever try to sign on, even once, to find device blocked and it takes me more than say 30 seconds to resolve, I'm cancelling. I'm not waiting on hold to talk to someone over the phone like it's 1990."

Another user agreed with Simone Biles as he felt the time consumed was equivalent to going back to 1990,

"This right here is going to be the line in the sand for me. If I ever try to sign on, even once, to find device blocked and it takes me more than say 30 seconds to resolve, I'm cancelling. I'm not waiting on hold to talk to someone over the phone like it's 1990."

One user stated that he would subscribe to Netflix once a month in one year, unlike how he used to do since 2013,

"Netflix is about to go from an account I have paid for monthly since 2013 to one I may subscribe to for a month once a year to catch up on the 3 things that I would still want to watch."

One user stated that he would subscribe to Netflix once a month in one year, unlike how he used to do since 2013,

"Netflix is about to go from an account I have paid for monthly since 2013 to one I may subscribe to for a month once a year to catch up on the 3 things that I would still want to watch."

Another said, 'Netflix is definitely gone,' as he wrote,

"That is funny. It is bad enough that everytime I get a new device I have to do the same kabuki dance with what username and password did I use for all 9 streaming apps. Netflix is definitely gone."

SMARKI_MD @SMARKI_MD



Another said, 'Netflix is definitely gone,' as he wrote,

"That is funny. It is bad enough that everytime I get a new device I have to do the same kabuki dance with what username and password did I use for all 9 streaming apps. Netflix is definitely gone."

Another fan wrote that she can feel what Simone Biles is feeling. She said that she was thinking about the time consumed to remember and reset passwords.

"I feel you. I was just lamenting today aboit the amount of time consumed by trying to remember (and then resetting because I can’t!) my ever-changing passwords!"

Another fan wrote that she can feel what Simone Biles is feeling. She said that she was thinking about the time consumed to remember and reset passwords.

"I feel you. I was just lamenting today aboit the amount of time consumed by trying to remember (and then resetting because I can't!) my ever-changing passwords!"

Netflix recently changed its policy of users sharing their passwords. The updated password-sharing policy included procedures to stop members of several households from accessing the same Netflix account.

Every month, Netflix subscribers will have to authenticate their home devices. Users will be urged to register an account on their own at a discounted charge, and devices outside the house will be restricted.

