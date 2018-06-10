4 Top Back Exercises for Men

A focused back exercise routine will improve your overall strength and will help you to reduce back pain. Here is a one for you!

A bodybuilder displaying his strong back.

It is of utmost importance to train your back muscles because this plays a huge role in how your upper body functions. Your back is attached to your shoulders, hips, abdominals and neck, and strengthening your back directly or indirectly helps you to strengthen these body parts. The back is one of the most important parts of the human anatomy.

Your back includes the latissimus dorsi (lats), rhomboids, rear deltoids, trapezius (traps) and teres major and minor which are responsible for good posture. If you consider your daily lives you are either standing or sitting most of the time. Poor posture can lead to falls and compress the vertebrae of the spine later in life. Therefore, good posture is important as it requires strong back muscles. Strong back muscles are directly correlated to good posture.

Working on your back muscles should not be treated as a luxury but it should be considered as an obligation on your part. A strong back will stabilise and brace your spine and in turn, help you to attain your health and fitness goals. For men, a well focused back exercise routine will improve your overall strength and will help you to reduce back pain and to support great form and posture.

#1 Wide Grip Pull Ups

Wide Grip Pull-ups might seem to you as an appropriate arms workout but a great deal of work is placed on the upper back to lift the weight of the body and lower it under control. This exercise is a true measure of strength and is challenging as you are lifting your full body weight.

Instructions

Step 1: Start by hanging yourself from a pull-up bar with your hands just shoulder width apart. Palms should be facing away from your body. Allow your arms to extend fully.

Step 2: Now, keeping your shoulders down and away from your ears pull yourself up until your chin is over the bar.

Step 3: Pause for 1-2 seconds and then go back to the starting position by extending your elbows.

Important Tips: Do 4 sets of 12-15 reps each. Remember to keep your chest up as this will effectively put pressure on your back while performing the exercise.

