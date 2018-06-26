5 Amazing Pec Workouts for Bigger Chest

The pectoral muscles play an important role for bigger chests so get out of your comfort zone and start training.

Antriksh Jaiswal CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 02:00 IST

Before I explain you the pectoral (pec) workout, it is important to understand the anatomy of these muscles.

The pectoral muscles are a group of two primary muscles situated at the front of the chest. The pectoralis major muscle is a large, fan-shaped muscle, which originates from the sternum (breastbone), ribs and collarbone, and attaches to the upper arm bone (humerus).

The pectoralis minor is the small muscle originating from the front of the ribs and attaching to a bony process at the front of the shoulder blade.

Your chest plays an important role in your upper body strength. If your pectoral muscles are strong, you can improve your posture. Well, many of you might not know the fact that a strong chest directly strengthens your back muscles.

Apart from the physical benefits, pectoral muscles also provide aesthetic benefits. The pec muscle is also involved in moving the rib cage during deep breathing.

Now that I have listed a few important benefits of having strong pecs, why don’t you get out of your comfort and put your mind and body to effective use to get a chiseled chest?

#1 Wide Grip Push Ups

Personally, I’m a big fan of this exercise as it makes use of your body weight to hit those pecs. This is done exactly like a traditional push-up, the only difference being the position of your hands. It is a great exercise to improve the strength of your upper body.

Instructions

Step 1: Get down on your hands and legs (plank position) and position your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Now bend your elbows and lower your chest towards the floor as low as possible. Pause for 1-2 seconds.

Step 3: Then come back to the starting position by extending your elbows and pushing yourself up.

Important Tips: Do three sets of 14-20 reps each. The farther you put your hands out the greater the efficiency and challenge for your chest. This version puts more strain on your chest muscles so drop to your knees if your form starts to slide.

Next Up: Decline Push Ups