5 Benefits of Using Bentonite Clay for Teeth and Oral Hygiene

Bentonite Clay is a type of powder derived from volcanic ash. Recently, the usage of bentonite clay for teeth has been gaining huge popularity among people.

The leftover food and higher temperature inside the mouth serve as a breeding ground for microorganisms if proper oral care is not maintained. While artificial products, with a lot of chemicals and abrasives, have gained popularity in the markets as mainstream oral hygiene products, bentonite clay is a very good and natural alternative for them.

Let’s move ahead and see the 5 main advantages of using Bentonite clay for teeth and oral care, and how to use it.

Is Bentonite Clay Good for Teeth?

Bentonite clay is a form of powdered clay containing negatively charged particles, which form a sponge-like structure on coming in contact with water. This spongy structure has the ability to absorb toxins, bacteria, fungi, etc. within itself.

That’s why bentonite clay is a very good option if you’re looking for a switch from normal toothpastes that seem to do nothing for your oral health.

Along with absorbing toxins, it leaves behind minerals in the mouth, like calcium and magnesium, which are highly essential for oral health. Therefore, the usage of Bentonite clay for teeth comes with dual benefits.

How to Use Bentonite Clay for Teeth?

Bentonite Clay powder is easy to prepare and provides more oral benefits than artificial toothpastes (Image by Drazen Zigic on Freepik)

The usage of bentonite clay for teeth has been observed since ancient times. Therefore, Bentonite clay can be a good alternative to artificial toothpaste, and if used properly, it can help prevent oral diseases and promote healthy teeth and overall oral health as well.

You can prepare a bentonite tooth powder at home using bentonite clay, baking Soda, xylitol powder, sea salt, and a few drops of any preferred essential oil for flavor. Mix the ingredients using a non-metal spoon and store the powder in an air-tight container.

Use this powder in the same manner in which you use your toothpaste. For maximized benefits, use this powder of Bentonite clay for teeth twice a day.

Bentonite Clay for Teeth: Top 5 Benefits of Using the Bentonite Powder

Bentonite clay for teeth and oral hygiene is becoming very popular as people are observing the minimal benefits that artificial oral-care products are providing.

Let’s see what this mineral-packed powder has in store for our teeth, gums, and tongue.

1. Vanishing Impurities

Using Bentonite clay for teeth essentially helps in the removal of impurities from your mouth cavity, which subsequently prevents the development of plaque and tartar in the mouth, which lead to degraded oral health and cause tooth decay over time.

2. Say Goodbye to Bad Breath

Bad breath is commonly observed during the morning or after meals (Image by Diana.grytsku on Freepik)

Microorganisms are responsible for the bad odor in our mouths. These bacteria are removed by Bentonite clay and thus, it helps in preventing a smelly mouth which is disliked by all the people.

3. Neutralizing Bacteria

When the bacteria in our mouth break down the food particles, acids are produced inside the mouth. Bentonite clay raises the pH of the mouth, which neutralizes the acids present in the mouth after food breakdown, as well as kills harmful bacteria. This allows for an increase the overall oral health.

4. Healthy Enamel

Bentonite clay benefits the tooth enamel in two ways. Firstly, it contains the minerals necessary for the maintenance of the enamel, and secondly, it stimulates the production of saliva in the mouth, which is also beneficial for enamel protection and maintenance.

5. White and Polished Teeth

Bentonite clay has sodium ions which help combat the stains on teeth, making them whiter and cleaner (Image by Asierromero on Freepik)

There’s no one who doesn’t hate the sight of ugly, yellow teeth. If you’re unable to get rid of your yellow teeth even after trying all the different kinds of toothpaste, then Bentonite clay powder comes to your rescue with its super-fine particles that polish the teeth without causing enamel damage, and sodium content which makes the teeth naturally white.

Concluding the article, we saw how Bentonite clay for teeth is an excellent alternative to artificial toothpastes and mouthwashes. It helps protect our mouth from toxins, bacteria, microorganisms, and acids produced during food breakdown.

Bentonite clay powder is easy to prepare with a few ingredients like Bentonite clay, baking soda, xylitol powder, etc. Using this powder of bentonite clay for teeth can lead to healthy teeth and gums, and good overall oral hygiene as well.