5 Best Ab Exercises For Men To Have Well Sculpted Abs

Antriksh Jaiswal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 168 // 22 Jul 2018, 23:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Abdominal muscles also help to improve posture and strength.

“Your abs are not made in the gym but in the kitchen.” You must have heard this saying at some point of time in life. Well, I agree partly with this statement because if you don’t do exercise then it is very difficult to give shape to your abdominal muscles. Yes, it is true to have good food habits with more focus on the kind of nutrients that you consume but you cannot leave behind exercises in your quest to achieve well-sculpted abs.

Your abdominal muscles comprise of the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, external oblique and internal oblique. The importance of maintaining strength in all these four muscles is further enhanced by the fact that strong abdominal core can help you to improve posture and strength.

In the world of fitness, while diet pays off 80% of the results you want, this is followed by exercises with 20%. Here, I’m primarily concerned about this 20%, no matter what you do you cannot take this off your regime. So come on people, let’s concentrate on the ab exercise which can help men to get sculpted abs.

#1 Hanging Leg Raise

The hanging leg raise is a good exercise for building lower abs. When this exercise is executed properly it helps in developing the rectus abdominis and the obliques. It helps to get your abs in shape without straining your lower back and spine.

Instructions

Step 1: Hang from a pull-up bar by extending both your arms overhead. Use a wide grip with your palms facing away from the body.

Step 2: Straighten your legs as you hang with the pelvis slightly rolled backwards.

Step 3: Now raise your legs up by tensing up your midsection. Make a hanging ‘L’. Try and raise your legs as high as possible.

Step 4: Pause for 1-2 seconds and then slowly lower your legs back to the starting position.

Important Tips: Do 3 sets of 12-15 reps each. Do not swing your legs and your body while performing this exercise. To make the exercise easier you can bend your knees. In a more advanced form, you can add weights between the feet.

Next Up: Kettlebell Swing

1 / 5 NEXT