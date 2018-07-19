5 Best Ab Exercises With Ball To Build Ripped Abs

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 44 // 19 Jul 2018, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Stability ball forearm plank

Crunches and regular planks on the ground are the two exercises that pop up on everyone's mind when they think about abdominal exercises. However, you could even build a strong abdomen using either the exercise ball or the medicine ball, which not only adds variety to your workout program but also improves the range of motion allowing for better activation of the muscles. Additionally, when used with a proper form, these also add variable resistance for improved customizability.

Nevertheless, keep in mind that building a ripped abdomen takes time and one should not expect results in the first few weeks. Persistence combined with a strong workout discipline is the only way to build a strong core. Most importantly, ensure variety in your training program that activates different muscle groups of the body for a well-balanced workout.

Moreover, ensure that you have a healthy diet that has tonnes of lean protein and low amounts of fat content. This helps a lot when it comes to building a strong core.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the five best ab exercises that you could do with the stability ball or the medicine ball to build a ripped abdomen.

#1 Exercise Ball Pull-In

The exercise ball pull-in is a wonderful exercise for targetting the lower abdominal muscles. Additionally, the exercise targets the hips, pelvis and the lower back.

Instructions

Step 1: Lie down on the floor in a prone position while supporting the body using your forearms. Raise your lower body and place your legs on the stability ball such that the shins make contact with the ball.

Step 2: With a straight torso, gradually pull the ball towards the abdomen by pulling your knees towards the chest. Continue this motion until the ball has rolled beneath the ankles.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for a moment and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Focus on a smooth motion and tighten your core muscles during the pull-in motion for maximum efficiency.

Next up: Medicine Ball Slam

1 / 5 NEXT