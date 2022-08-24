5 Best Beginner Sprint Exercises for Weight Loss

Sprint exercises use the biggest and strongest muscles (the glutes and thighs) for quick, short bursts of energy to burn calories and fat, making it a very effective (though difficult) form of exercise.

Similar to how jumping rope isn't just for Floyd Mayweather's pre-fight warmup, sprinting isn't just for Usain Bolt-styled Olympic athletes. Anyone trying to improve their general conditioning can benefit from running at full speed. Accelerating fat reduction and building lean muscular mass are all benefits of sprinting. It also helps improve lung capacity.

It's important to warm up completely before starting your sprint training. That will lower your risk of injury while also assisting you in mentally and physically preparing for your workout session.

Best Sprint Exercises for Weight Loss

Sprint exercises can help you as a distance runner even if you don't intend to compete in any 100-meter competitions. Sprinting has many significant benefits, including increased cardiovascular fitness, improved muscle strength and power, as well as weight loss.

On that note, here are the five best sprint exercises you must include in your routine:

1) Stride

The best way for novices to progress to sprinting at top speed is through this style of sprint training.

A stride, commonly referred to as a 'pick-up' is the progressive increase in pace followed by a brief decrease. You should almost attain your top speed when you hit your peak speed during this sprint exercise.

Here's hpw you can prepare for a sprint without going overboard:

Start your warm-up with a ten-minute jog and some energetic exercises.

Continue with 30 minutes of easy, conversational running.

You can add ten-second strides every five minutes.

Jog for five minutes to cool off.

2) Short Sprint

You will be ready to try out some sprint exercises after a few weeks of strides. The absence of a progressive acceleration or slowdown makes this exercise different. Running the entire interval at the same speed and exerting an effort of 80% or more of your maximum speed is required.

Here’s how to do it:

Perform vigorous workouts and light jogs for 10-15 minutes to warm up.

Run for 10 to 15 seconds.

Take an uninterrupted 90 seconds of rest.

Repeat for 20 minutes. Jog for five minutes to cool off.

Let's amp things up a bit:

15 to 20 minutes of brisk walking and dynamic workouts to warm up.

10- to 15-second sprints

90 seconds of walking.

Repeat after 20 minutes.

Do 5 minutes of easy jogging to help you cool down.

3) Hill Sprint

Beginner sprint exercises can also be done on slopes. For this exercise, look for a hill with a slight incline, or you can opt for a treadmill with some inclination.

Here’s how to do it:

Start off by lightly jogging for 10 to 15 minutes on flat ground. Run uphill for 15 seconds.

Go down the path to the starting point. Take 90 seconds to rest.

Run 8–10 times, and stop.

Finish with five minutes of easy jogging on level ground.

4) Ladder Drill

As you get better, another adjustment you might make is to lengthen the sprinting period. Let's have some fun, and mess around with the time.

Here’s how to do it:

Perform vigorous workouts and light jogs for 10-15 minutes to warm up. Perform the following twice:

Walk for 50 seconds and sprint for 10 seconds

15 seconds to sprint, 75 seconds to walk

20 seconds for running, 100 seconds for walking

25 second sprint followed by 125 second walk

20 seconds for running, 100 seconds for walking

15 seconds to sprint, 75 seconds to walk

Walk for 50 seconds and sprint for 10 seconds

Jog for five minutes to cool off

5) Fartlek

The appeal of this sprint exercise is that you can build your own workout; an interesting fact: the word means 'speed play' in Swedish.

Here’s how to do it:

Start your warm-up with a ten-minute jog and some energetic exercises.

Run comfortably for 30 minutes, adding strides as you see fit without going overboard. Add a 20–30 second stride when you feel a burst, accelerating to almost top speed at the crest. Have fun with it.

Jog for five minutes to cool off.

Takeaway

As you advance, you become more accustomed to getting closer to your top speed and dealing with the excruciating discomfort that these workouts demand. You can start to measure your intervals in distance rather than time by significantly increasing your sprinting times.

