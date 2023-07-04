5 Best Chest Compound Exercises for Massive Growth and Strength

Chest compound exercises are one of the best ways to develop the most massive chest muscles in a shorter span of time. These exercises not only provide you maximum gain, but they also help improve your intermuscular coordination, boost your overall cardiovascular efficiency, and burn calories as well.

Incorporating certain compound chest workouts into your routine is sure to help you build stronger and more muscular pecs while also benefiting other major and minor muscles in the body.

Compound vs. Chest Isolation Exercises

Chest compound exercises target several muscles at once. (Photo via Pexels/Tristan Le)

Compound exercises, also called multi-joint exercises, typically work on several muscle groups simultaneously. These exercises involve two or more muscles and cut back your training time by targeting them all at once.

Chest isolation exercises, on the other hand, are single-joint movements, which means they work on a single muscle at a time and work unilaterally on each muscle. A few of the best chest isolation exercises include cable fly crossover, chest fly, incline dumbbell flyes, and machine fly.

Since chest compound exercises involve two or more muscle groups, you can use heavier weights and also develop great strength over time.

5 Best Chest Compound Exercises for Great Pec Development

Here’s a list of some of the best compound exercises you can make use of for building strength and size in your chest and other surrounding muscles:

1. Barbell bench press

The barbell bench press is one of the best chest compound exercises that particularly targets the middle chest and helps develop chest thickness. Other muscles targeted include the triceps, serratus anterior, deltoids, and scapulae fixers.

To do:

Lie down supine on a flat exercise bench. Place your feet on the floor on either side of the bench.

Grab a barbell using an overhand grip, i.e. with your palms facing your feet.

Position your hands slightly wider than your shoulders.

Now extend your arms and push the barbell towards the ceiling and then lower it to your chest level.

Repeat.

Barbell bench press is one of the best chest compound exercises. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

2. Decline barbell bench press

The decline barbell bench press is also among the best chest compound exercises that involve the lower chest muscles along with other upper body muscles. These include the triceps, biceps, and anterior deltoids.

To do:

Set an exercise bench in a declined position with no more than 30 degrees angle. Lie on your back and place your feet on the floor.

Grab a barbell with your hands at a shoulder-width distance and your palms facing up.

Now, slowly pull the barbell from the rack and place it above your chest.

Lower it to the centre of the chest and then push the barbell back up to its initial position.

Repeat.

3. Chest dips

The dip is one of the most challenging compound chest exercises that comes with plenty of benefits. Not only does it target the pecs, but this exercise also works on the rhomboids, triceps, anterior deltoids, latissimus dorsi, and trapezius muscles. Chest dips are touted as the best bodyweight exercise to work on the lower chest muscles.

To do:

Stand in between the parallel bars of the dip machine. Lean forward and shift your weight to your hands.

Bend your arms and lower yourself until you feel a stretch in your chest.

Now, use your chest muscles and bring your body back up until your arms get fully extended.

Repeat.

Chest dip is a challenging compound chest exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

4. Push-ups

Push-ups are one of the best bodyweight chest compound exercises that also target the triceps and core muscles. You can add this compound chest workout to your home exercise routine and also try some of its variations for a more effective workout.

To do:

Position yourself on your knees and hands on the floor. Now, extend your legs and walk your hands forward until your body is in a straight line.

Keep your hands slightly wider than your shoulders and your back stable.

Next, lower your body by bending your arms and engaging your abs until your chest touches the floor. Come back up by straightening your arms.

Repeat.

5. Dumbbell pullover

The dumbbell pullover is among the most efficient and effective compound chest exercises that also target the anterior deltoids, latissimus dorsi, triceps, and the teres major muscles. This exercise can be done using a dumbbell or a medicine ball.

To do:

Lie down on a flat bench and hold a dumbbell with both hands. Extend your hands over your head and keep your elbows slightly bent.

Engage your core muscles and pull the dumbbell over your head while keeping your arms extended.

When your arms get perpendicular, pause and then reverse the movement.

Repeat.

Chest compound exercises target the back and triceps, too. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Chest compound exercises like the ones discussed above not only build chest strength but also add up to your chest size and mass and boost your overall upper body performance.

They improve several shoulder movements and also enhance your core strength and stability over time. When performing these exercises, however, you must always pay attention to your form and focus on slow and controlled movements.

