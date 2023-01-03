6 Best Push-ups for Chest Muscles

The best push-ups for chest may vary depending on your goals. The push-up is a classic exercise that has been a staple in fitness routines for decades. Not only are push-ups a great way to build upper body strength, but they are also an excellent method for targeting and toning the chest muscles.

If you're looking to add some variety to your push-up routine and intend to focus on building your chest muscles, here are the six best push-ups for chest muscles you should definitely try:

Best Push-Ups For Chest

1) Wide Push-ups

Wide push-ups are one of the best push-ups for chest, specifically for targeting the inner chest muscles.

To do a wide push-up, follow these steps:

Start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly beyond shoulder distance and your elbows as tucked in as possible.

Lower your body down towards the ground, and then push back up to the starting position.

2) Incline Push-ups

Incline push-ups are one of the best push-ups for chest muscles, especially for those who may not have the upper body strength to complete a traditional push-up. They are a beginner-friendly exercise that can be done to prime yourself for regular push-ups.

To perform incline push-ups:

Place your hands on an elevated surface such as a bench or step.

The higher the surface, the easier the exercise will be.

Lower your body down towards the ground and then push back up to the starting position.

The beginner-friendly incline push-up is one of the best push-ups for chest muscles! (Image via pexels/Rodnae Productions)

3) Decline Push-ups

Decline push-ups are the opposite of incline push-ups and are a more advanced variation of the regular workout. They are great at isolating your upper chest and can be done once you've developed a grasp of regular push-ups

To perform decline push-ups:

Place your feet on an elevated surface such as a bench or step.

The higher the surface, the more challenging the exercise will be.

Lower your body down towards the ground and then push back up to the starting position.

The decline push-up is a more challenging take on the classic push-up! (Image via pexels/Rodnae Productions)

4) Plyometric Push-ups

Plyometric push-ups, also known as clapping push-ups, are a great way to add some explosive power to your push-up routine. While slightly advanced, plyo push-ups are one of the best push-ups for chest muscles, as they allow you to merge the explosiveness of high-intensity exercise with strength training. This means that you can burn calories and get a chest pump at the same time!

To perform plyometric push-ups:

Start in a plank position and lower your body down towards the ground.

As you push back up to the starting position, explosively push yourself off the ground, and clap your hands together before landing back in the plank position.

5) Single Arm Push-ups

Single arm push-ups are a challenging exercise that will really test your upper body strength and stability.

To perform single arm push-ups:

Start in a plank position and lift one hand off the ground, holding it at your side.

Lower your body down towards the ground with only one hand supporting your weight, and then push back up to the starting position.

Make sure to switch arms and perform the exercise on both sides for balanced muscle development.

The single-arm push-up is one of the best push-ups for chest muscles! (Image via pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

6) Medicine Ball Push-ups

Medicine ball push-ups are a great way to add some instability to your push-up routine and really engage your core muscles. They're among the best push-ups for chest, as they can throw you off your balance, quite literally. This exercise requires a strong core and well-built chest muscles.

To perform medicine ball push-ups:

Place a medicine ball under your hands and perform a push-up as usual.

As you lower your body down towards the ground, the medicine ball will roll slightly, forcing your core muscles to engage and stabilize your body.

Make sure to distribute your body weight equally and perform the exercise slowly, for balanced muscle development.

Conclusion

Incorporating these six push-up variations into your fitness routine will help you target and tone your chest muscles, as well as add some variety to your workouts.

Remember to start with a moderate number of reps and gradually increase as you build up strength and endurance. As with any exercise program, it's important to listen to your body and adjust the intensity and frequency of the exercises to match your fitness level.

By consistently performing these push-up variations and incorporating other chest-specific exercises, you'll be on your way to building a strong and toned chest.

