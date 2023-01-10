Isolation chest exercises tend to involve compound movements which engage several muscles at once. There are several exercises that help in targeting deltoids, triceps, and pectorals. However, working on your chest in isolation can be more advantageous.

Chest isolation exercises can be done with the help of several equipment such as cables, machines, and dumbbells. These exercises will not only help you get strong pecs but also help in enhancing the functional fitness of the upper body.

In this article, we will discuss the best isolation chest exercises that will help you achieve strong and big pectorals.

Cable pull down exercises (Image via Unsplash/Daniel Apodaca)

Best Isolation Chest Exercises for Pectorals

1. Dumbbell Pullover Exercise

Dumbbell pullover tends to be one of the best isolation chest exercises, which works particularly on your pectoral muscles. This will also help you to get stronger and more defined triceps.

How to do a dumbbell pullover exercise?

Begin this exercise by laying down on the exercise bench with a good posture.

Your feet should be firmly planted on the ground with knees angled at ninety degrees while your back remains pressed onto the bench.

Clutch a pair of dumbbells in both your palms before laying down on the bench and positioning them right over the chest.

With your abdominals braced, push the dumbbells to the back of your head with your elbows bent.

Reverse the movement to the initial position and repeat.

2. High-to-Low Cable Flyes

This is among the great isolation chest exercises that will not only help you to get strong pecs but will also help in enhancing the pushing and pulling movements of the body.

How to do high-to-low cable flyes?

Start this exercise in a good standing position in the center of the cable towers while clutching the cable in both your palms.

Walk forward with slightly bent arms to feel an effective stretch in your chest muscles.

Drive the handles to the front and down so that they meet in center.

Slowly reverse the movement and repeat.

Chest exercises (Image via Unsplash/Gordon Cowie)

3. Dumbbell Flyes

Dumbbell flyes tend to be well-known and popular chest exercises that are great for both beginners and experienced lifters. This exercise will also help you get toned arms.

How to do dumbbell flyes?

Begin this exercise by sitting in an upright position on the exercise bench while grasping the dumbbells in both your palms and positioning them over your knees.

Lay down on the bench with a flat back before lifting the dumbbells so that they are positioned right above your chest with your arms slightly bent.

Pull your arms apart at a wide angle and hold them when they are about parallel to the ground.

Reverse back to the initial position and repeat.

Bench press exercise (Image via Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao)

4. Incline Cable Flyes

Cable incline flyes tend to be decent isolation chest exercises that will help you get a stronger chest. They will also help in building greater strength in the arms.

How to do incline cable flyes?

Begin this exercise by positioning the exercise bench in an incline position before grasping the handles on the cable machine.

Make sure to maintain an upright posture throughout the exercise as you drive the attachment of the cable across your upper torso in upward movement.

Contract your muscles, and hold them for a second before slowly bringing your body back to the initial position.

Repeat.

Chest exercises (Image via Unsplash/Gordon Cowie)

5. Wide Grip Bench Press

This is among the most effective isolation chest exercises which will enable you to lift greater weights along with increasing the strength of pectoral muscles.

How to do a wide grip bench press?

Start this exercise by laying on the exercise bench with your back pressed on the bench while your feet are flat on the ground.

Grasp the barbell in both your palms in a grip wider than the shoulder distance, and extend your hands upward to the ceiling.

Next, pull the bar towards your chest with an engaged core and chest muscles.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

6. Decline Cable Flyes

Decline cable flyes are effective isolation chest exercises which will help in increasing muscle mass in the chest while building stronger pecs.

How to decline cable flyes?

Start the exercise by assuming a laying down position on the declined exercise bench.

Grasp the cable handles in both your palms with your abdominals braced.

Now drive the cable handles to meet in the middle. Reverse and repeat.

EZ bar curls (Image via Unsplash/Anastase Maragos)

Takeaway

The aforementioned article discusses the best and most effective isolation chest exercises that will help you get strong and big pecs.

These isolation chest exercises can be easily incorporated into your workout routine to build increased chest strength while adding greater muscle definition. These exercises will also help you effectively engage your pectoral muscles without placing emphasis on the muscles that accompany your chest.

Poll : 0 votes