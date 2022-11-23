6 Arm Exercises to Redefine Your Triceps

If you want to train your triceps, then you must include specific arm exercises into your workout routine.

Training your triceps will provide you with several advantages including improved muscle mass in your arms, improved health of elbow joints, increased strength of your arms, stronger upper body, and more.

We have curated a list of six effective arm exercises that you can add to your workout routine to add greater definition to your triceps.

Best Arm Exercises to Redefine Your Triceps

1. Close Grip Dumbbell Press

A close grip dumbbell press is one of the best arm exercises that will help in adding both strength and definition to your triceps.

How should you do it?

Begin this exercise in a face-up lying position on the bench with your feet flat on the ground and back pressed on the bench. Grab the dumbbells in both your hands and position them just by your chest. Squeeze both your triceps, drive the dumbbells straight to the ceiling and hold them at the top. Keep them pressed together as you lower the weights back to the initial position. Repeat.

2. EZ Bar Skull Crushers

EZ bar skull crushers will help redefine your triceps by isolating your muscles without giving you any momentum. This exercise will also sculpt your shoulders.

How should you do it?

Begin this exercise by lying face up on the bench and clutching the EZ bar with both your palms. Keep both your feet pressed onto the ground while keeping your core engaged. Position your EZ bar straight over your chest and squeeze your glutes while maintaining tension in your back. Just by moving your elbow joints, lower the EZ bar to your head. At the top movement, squeeze your triceps and repeat.

3. Up-Down Planks

Up-down planks are among the most efficient arm exercises that also work on your core muscles. The movement of switching from high plank to low plank will increasingly engage your triceps and will help in adding sharper definition.

How should you do it?

Bring your body into the conventional high plank position with shoulders just above your palms and core region engaged. Press your left forearm into the ground followed by the right one to bring your body into the conventional forearm plank position. Press onto your palms one at a time to assume the high plank position. Repeat.

4. Triceps Kickbacks

Triceps kickbacks are again highly popular arm exercises for triceps, which will also help in engaging your back muscles.

How should you do it?

Begin this exercise in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart before hinging forward from your hips and slightly bending your knees. Grab dumbbells on both sides and position them on the sides of your chest with your elbows angled at 90 degrees. With your triceps engaged, extend your arms to the back with your palms angled inward. Bring your dumbbells and arms back to the initial position and repeat.

5. Dumbbell Lying Triceps Extensions

Dumbbell lying triceps extension are highly effective arm exercises that will help you build visible triceps and give your muscles a great pump.

How should you do it?

Begin this exercise by lying face up on the bench while grasping two dumbbells in your palms. Position your dumbbells straight over your head with your arms completely extended and palms angled toward one another. With your upper arms unmoved, bring the dumbbells to your body in a straight line by bending your elbows. Hold before raising the dumbbells back to the initial position. Repeat.

6. Chair Dips

Besides helping you to redefine your triceps, chair dips will also engage your lats, deltoids, and pecs. This is quite a useful arm exercise that will build the strength of your upper body and improve the range of motion.

How should you do it?

Begin in a seated position on the chair with your palms positioned to the sides and fingers angled to the front. Straighten your legs in front of you and raise your hips off the chair. Bring your butt along your body to the floor by bending from your elbows until they are angled at ninety degrees. Drive your body back upward by pressing onto your hands until your arms are straightened. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned arm exercises are very efficient ones for redefining your triceps. These arm exercises provide numerous benefits, including improved functional movement and greater strength of the upper body. To maintain the balanced development of the arm muscles, you should follow an arm workout routine that combines both triceps and biceps exercises.

Poll : 0 votes