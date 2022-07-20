5 Best Machine Exercises to Get Visible Triceps

The triceps take up more than half the upper arm mass, making them a base for muscle gain, definition and growth. In other words, the overall strength of your upper arm mostly constitutes the strength of the triceps. So, if you want to blow up and strengthen your arms, incorporating triceps exercises into your workout routine is essential.

From bodybuilders to fitness professionals, all swear by triceps workouts to build massive arms. Thick and well-developed triceps mean strong and well-defined arms. So, don’t think about tackling a few triceps exercises at the end of the workout session if you want to build visible triceps and massive arms.

Beginners should always start with machine exercises to get visible triceps and then advance towards free weight. Research suggests that for visible triceps, one should start with triceps exercises at the beginning of the workout session and then move on to training larger muscles, such as the back and chest.

Machine Exercises to Get Visible Triceps

The following machine exercises will help you train the triceps effectively by targeting all the different angles of the triceps rather than a specific head. That will allow you to get visible triceps without any muscle imbalance.

On that note, here's a look at five machine exercises that can help you get visible triceps:

1) Lying Triceps Extension

Lying triceps extension is a formidable drill to get visible triceps and is also known as skull crusher. This exercise helps in the stabilisation of the shoulder joints, sculpting the upper body and building strength in the triceps.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the bench with an elongated posture. Keep your feet pressed on the floor with engaged glutes and core. Clutch the dumbbells with both hands, and position them just behind the top of your head with bent elbows. Straighten the arms towards the ceiling and hold for a second. Lower the weights to the initial position. Repeat.

2) Incline Dumbbell Chest Press

An incline dumbbell chest is a well-rounded exercise that's dynamic for building strength and muscles. This exercise also targets your delts and chest with a longer range of motion.

How to do it?

Adjust the bench at an inclination angle of 45 degrees. Lie flat on the bench, and raise the dumbbells at your shoulder height with palms facing outwards. Lower the weights to their initial position.

3) Close Grip Bench Press

This exercise is a variation of the standard bench press, placing a greater emphasis on your triceps. A close grip bench press promotes muscle growth in the arms while putting lesser strain on the joints.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the bench while holding the barbell in an overhand grip. Make sure your hands are directly in line with your shoulders while your feet are pressed onto the floor, and elbows do not flare outside.

With engaged glutes and core, raise the weight over your chestline with your arms completely straightened. Slowly lower the bar towards your upper rib cage. Repeat.

4) Overhead Cable Extension

Overhead cable extensions are a great way to work through the full range of motion. It can help in building the size and strength of the triceps along with keeping your muscles in constant tension.

How to do it?

Stand in a manner where your back is facing the cable machine. Tilt your upper body slightly, and keep your neck straight. Maintain a stable standing position by keeping one leg behind the other.

Clutch the cables with both hands, behind and over your hand, as your elbows are tucked beside your ears. Bring the cables down in front of the head while keeping the elbows tight. With control, retract the cables while bringing the arms back to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Cable Rope Triceps Pushdown

This exercise can help you get visible triceps by sculpting the muscles throughout the upper body and providing a more chiselled look.

How to do it?

Stand facing the cable machine while keeping one foot behind the other. Keep most of your weight on the front foot and torso while slightly leaning in front. Clutch the cables at the height of your head with your elbows tucked in.

Bring the cables down till your arms are fully straightened in front of your body. With control, retract the cables back to the original position.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned six machine exercises can help you get visible triceps by effectively targeting all the different heads of the muscles.

Make sure to start with warm-up exercises for the muscles so that you can effectively perform machine exercises for visible triceps. If these exercises cause sharp pain in your elbow joints and shoulders, stop immediately, and consult medical or fitness professional.

