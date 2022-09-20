5 Best Chest Variation Exercises for Men

Chest variation exercises are an extremely crucial part of the workout routine for the overall definition of the physique and to build decent strength. If you desire a stronger and bigger chest, you should avoid skipping chest day at the gym.

Some of the benefits provided by chest variation exercises include stronger chest muscles, increased muscle growth, enhanced functional fitness, better foundation for other compound exercises, improved back health, and more.

Chest Variation Exercises for Men

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective chest variation exercises men can include in their workout routine for a bigger and stronger chest:

1) Dumbbell Pull Over

Dumbbell pull overs are one of the most effective and popular chest variation exercises for men. This exercise works on the chest muscles through different angles along with building significant strength.

How to do it?

Start off in a lying position on a flat bench with your head, upper back, and neck on the bench while the legs are pressed onto the ground.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and extend them straight over your face.

Slowly and with a slight bend in your elbows, extend the dumbbell over and behind your head.

Return to its original position. Repeat.

2) Chest Dip

Chest dips are among some of the great chest variation exercises men can include in their workout routine for greater strength and muscle growth. This bodyweight chest exercise intensely targets all the muscles in the chest.

How to do it?

Position yourself in the upright standing position between the parallel bar, with your back straight, arms by the sides, and core and glutes engaged.

Wrap your hands around the bars in an overhand grip. Hang on to the machine by raising your feet off the ground, and bring them to the back of the body by bending your knees.

As you lower your body towards the ground, flare your elbows outward to complete the exercise. Repeat.

3) Chest Fly

This is one of the best chest exercises popular among gym goers. The movement of the chest fly creates tension in the muscles, which promotes muscle growth and muscle definition.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the lying position on the bench while grabbing the dumbbells in both hands.

With your shoulder blades pressed onto the bench, drive the dumbbells towards the ceiling.

With a slight bend of the elbows and everything still except the shoulders, lower the dumbbells as much as you can.

Reverse the movement to assume the starting position. Repeat.

4) Seated Machine Chest Press

The seated machine chest press is among the underrated yet effective chest exercises men can include in their workout routine. This exercise promotes growth of the side chest muscles and particularly targets the pectorals.

How to do it?

Assume your position on the chest press machine before grasping the handles with both hands and upper arms angled parallel to the ground.

Steadily bring the handle towards your body before returning it to its original position.

Make sure to hold the contractive movement for about a second to target the chest muscles. Repeat.

5) Barbell Bench Press

The barbell bench press is one of the most effective chest variation exercises men can incorporate into their workout routine. This exercise promotes significant growth of the muscles along with building strength.

How to do it?

Assume the lying position on the flat bench against your back.

With a grip slightly wider than hip distance, thrust the barbell straight over your chest towards the ceiling till your arms are completely stretched.

At the top movement, make sure to keep your core engaged, arm locked, and back pressed on the bench.

Steadily and with control, bring the barbell back to its starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned chest variation exercises are some of the best and most effective ones men can incorporate in their workout routine.

These workouts can help in building significant strength in the upper body and promote muscle growth. These chest variation exercises also help in adding better muscle definition to the upper body.

Considering the benefits they entail, you should include them in your training routine.

