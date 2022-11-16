5 Best Core Exercises That Don't Involve Crunches

The best core exercises do not have to be crunches. While crunches are one of the most famed core exercises, they're not the only way to improve your core strength.

Some of the best core exercises revolve around twists, kicks, and holds. Additionally, only crunches will not help you develop overall core strength or tone all the muscles. Adding variations to your core routine is going to bear massive fruits.

Best non-crunch core exercises

The following are five of the best core exercises that aren’t crunches but are extremely useful for improving core strength and making your abs pop.

1) Plank

To do planks:

Lie down flat on your stomach. Keep your forearms on the mat.

Lift your torso by balancing on your toes. The starting position is your forearms and toes on the mat.

Engage your core, and keep your body stable. Hold the position for at least 30 seconds (or more).

Slowly lower your body to the floor, and relax the core muscles.

You can add variations of planks to your core workout routine after you’ve developed a certain degree of core strength.

2) Mountain climber

To do a mountain climber:

Place a mat on the floor, and go on your palms and toes.

Your arms should be shoulder-width or slightly farther apart.

Using your core muscles, bring in your right knee towards the left elbow.

While moving your right leg back to being on your toes, move your left knee towards your right knee. One rep is when you complete both sides.

For mountain climbers, you can start with the beginner movement where you do one leg at a time. However, it’s important to add progression to your exercise and move to advanced variations.

3) Russian twist

To do a Russian twist:

Sit on a mat with your legs bent from the knees and feet firmly on the floor.

Take a weight plate in your hand, and hold it close to your chest.

Cross your ankles; lock them together, and slightly lift them off the floor.

Use your core muscles to balance your body.

Twist towards your right from the hips, and lower the weight on the right.

From there, twist towards your left, and lower the weight on your left.

Try to do at least ten reps each side.

Russian twists are one of the best core exercises to tone the side muscles. You can begin with the basic variation where your feet are on the floor, and you’re not using any additional weights.

4) Bicycle

This is one of the best core exercises for improving muscle endurance and stamina.

To do a bicycle:

Lie down flat on your back. Keep your hands behind your head.

Lift your legs and head off the floor, keeping your core muscles engaged for balance.

Bring your left knee towards your chest, and try to touch the knee with your right elbow.

As you move the left knee back, bring your right knee towards your chest while trying to touch it with your left elbow.

Ensure that you’re not using your hands to hold up your neck but instead using your core muscles.

5) Flutter kick

To do flutter kicks:

Lie down flat on your back. Keep your arms beside your torso and on the mat.

Lift your legs slightly off the floor, and hold it.

Flutter your legs by moving them in opposite directions. Do not move them too much.

Ideally, the toes of your right foot should be aligned with the heel of your left and vice versa.

Bottom Line

The best core exercises will not work if you don't do them once a month. Just like other muscle groups, you should aim to work on your core muscles at least twice, or thrice a week. This is one of the basics of resistance training for any muscle group.

As it’s a smaller muscle group, you can incorporate three sessions a week to strengthen your core muscles.

