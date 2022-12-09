The best diets for men have been handpicked to help you maintain a healthy bodyweight and fitness even after the age of 45.

Men over the age of 45 often worry about unexpected weight gain and the risk of lifestyle disorders, including type 2 diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, liver disease, and heart disease.

The best diets for men listed below have been chosen on the basis of the benefits they offer and the feedback from men over the age of 45.

Best Diets for Men in Their Forties

For men in their 40s struggling with weight loss and body composition, the following five diets can be considered among the best ones:

1) Ketogenic diet

The keto diet is a type of low-carb diet that restricts the consumption of carbohydrates to under 10% of total calories per day and includes higher amounts of protein and fat.

A high-protein diet can raise the metabolic rate and help gain lean muscle mass. Protein can help you lose weight by reducing unnecessary hunger and cravings.

In a ketogenic diet, the body starts burning fatty acids for energy production by converting them into ketone bodies. This process is known as nutritional ketosis.

The body also converts glycerol in fats to glucose, which is utilized to produce energy. It's widely claimed that the keto diet can help you lose weight faster than any other diet. The keto diet is undoubtedly among the best diets for men looking for a fit lifestyle.

Check out the beginner's guide to the keto diet.

2) Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet includes fresh fruits, fresh green vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, legumes, and olive oil along with some amounts of fresh dairy, fresh meat, and poultry.

It restricts the consumption of refined sugars and processed foods, which can be harmful to health. This diet is known to improve brain function, promote heart health, and reduce blood glucose level. This diet is among the best for men who considering a diet rich in whole foods.

The diet also includes heart-healthy fats and dietary fiber, which can help reduce levels of LDL cholesterol, improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and aid in weight loss. This diet is rich in polyphenols, which can help promote growth of probiotic gut bacteria and improve digestion.

Check out the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

3) Mayo Clinic diet

The Mayo Clinic published this diet with the intention of providing a healthy and sustainable option for people.

The 2-week phase one of the diet aims to initiate weight loss by introducing five healthy habits and breaking five unhealthy ones. The second phase emphasizes a permanent lifestyle change to be followed for stable weight loss. The diet includes whole grains and fresh produce.

Try out these six healthy eating habits to lose weight faster.

4) Carnivore diet

As the name suggests, the carnivore diet recommends the consumption of animal products. It's an extremely restrictive diet, consisting of red meat, whole eggs, chicken, and small amounts of low-lactose dairy.

It is, however, safe for men over 45 and can be considered among the best diets. Dr. Robert Kilz, MD, who is above 45, is a well-known advocate of this diet on social media.

Robert Kiltz @doctorkiltz The carnivore diet is simple. As long as you are eating exclusively animal products, you're a carnivore.



While you can likely improve your health by doing anything that follows those rules, I think it's good to have some foods more than others. The carnivore diet is simple. As long as you are eating exclusively animal products, you're a carnivore. While you can likely improve your health by doing anything that follows those rules, I think it's good to have some foods more than others. https://t.co/wQLLPXY3hI

Dr. Kiltz also claims that this diet can help in weight loss, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammation.

The carnivore diet is slightly different from the keto and paleo diet, as it restricts all carbs, including fruits and vegetables. This is among the best diets for men suffering from type 2 diabetes, as the diet does not trigger a spike in insulin level.

You can learn more about the carnivore diet.

5) Keto 2.0 diet

The keto 2.0 diet is a modified version of the original ketogenic diet. In this updated version, the calorie distribution of macronutrients is altered to make the diet feasible for almost everyone. The diet includes more vegetables and plant-based fats.

The keto 2.0 diet recommends consuming 50% calories from fat, 30% from protein, and 20% from carbs. Considering the composition of the diet, it's almost similar to the Mediterranean diet. This diet can be considered among the best diets for men who cannot follow a regular keto diet.

Check out the complete guide to the keto 2.0 diet.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned diets are among the best for men over 45. Several others like the paleo diet, green Mediterranean diet, and Atkins diet can also be followed for a healthier lifestyle. Remember to consult your health professional before embarking on a new diet plan, though.

Poll : 0 votes