5 Best Exercises for Chicken Legs

There are numerous exercises for chicken legs that can help bulk up your leg muscles along with getting strong and defined legs.

Strong and defined legs provide a plethora of benefits, including correcting muscle imbalance, reducing risk of injuries, improving athletic performance, and more. They also help in building greater power in the lower body.

Here, we have created a list of amazing and effective exercises for chicken legs. You should perform these workouts twice a week and do three sets of 10-12 repetitions.

Best Exercises for Chicken Legs

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Barbell Squat

It's one of the best exercises for chicken legs, activating the muscles throughout the lower body while helping you bulk up.

How to do barbell squats?

Start in a straight standing position with a barbell, clutching it in both palms.

The elbows should be angled to the ground, with the core muscles engaged.

Squat down such that you sit back on the chair while keeping the spine elongated.

Drop your hips to the ground till they'rere below knee height.

Reverse the movement to get back to the starting position, and repeat.

2) Split Squat

It's one of the incredible exercises for chicken legs and can improve explosive movement of the lower body along with increasing strength.

How to do split squats?

Begin in a good posture standing position, with the palms clutching the dumbbells and hanging at the sides.

Take a wide step forward with eithet foot and lunge to the ground while keeping your rear leg as straight as you can.

Lunge down till your rear leg hovers just above the ground before assuming the standing position again.

Repeat on the other side.

3) Hill Walk

It's one of the easier exercises for chicken legs and can have a low-impact in your joints. This exercise can activate the calves and glutes.

How to do hill walks?

Find an adventurous trail in a hilly area for your hill walk.

You can even opt for incline walking to do the exercise.

Make sure to wear appropriate clothing and shoes to avoid getting injured.

4) Sumo Deadlift

It's one of the most efficient exercises for chicken legs, as it helps in both packing strength and muscle in the legs.

How to do sumo deadlifts?

Start in a tall standing position, with your feet apart at shoulder distance and angled outward at 45 degrees.

Drop your body to the floor by bending down from the hips and grabbing the barbell in both palms.

With your back straight, get back to the standing position along with the weight.

Reverse the movement to bring the barbell back to the floor, and repeat.

5) Goblet Squat

It's a decent exercise for chicken legs, as it helps in muscle gain. This squat exercise also provides several other benefits, as it works on the complete body.

How to do goblet squats?

Start in an upright standing position with your feet slightly wider than hip distance and toes angled slightly outward.

Clutch either a kettlebell or dumbbell in both palms, and hold them against your chest, with your elbows bent.

Make sure the spine remains elongated and abs are braced throughout the exercise.

Press both hips to the back, and bend your knees to bring your body into a squatting position.

Keep your bodyweight evenly distributed on both feet, keeping the chest lifted.

Push onto your heels to drive back to the starting position, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises for chicken legs are among the best and highly efficient ones that can help you bulk up. Performing these exercises regularly can help you achieve strong and powerful legs.

These exercises also provide other extensive benefits, including building overall strength in the lower body, improving mobility, increasing stability, and more. However, it's suggested to start with some warm-up exercises or stretches to avoid unwanted injuries along with preparing the muscles for strenuous weightlifting workouts.

