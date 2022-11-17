5 Best Exercises to Melt Your Belly Bulge

Trying to get rid of the lower belly bulge can be hard. The weight and fat seem to stick around no matter what you do. Even ab workouts and stomach crunches that help to build solid abs sometimes don't cut it. However, there are a couple of different exercise moves that can really help battle lower belly bulge and deliver real results. By working out your abs, intercostals, serratus muscles, and obliques you'll be on the road to losing belly fat for good.

These five best exercises can help you melt your belly bulge, improve core stability and are simple exercises that most people can do without any equipment (however having some weights would make it easier)

Here Are the Top Five Exercises to Melt Your Belly Bulge

1) Plank Rolls

Plank rolls are one of the best ways to challenge your core and reduce belly bulge. Because they can be performed almost anywhere, it's a good idea to make plank rolls part of your daily routine.

How to perform?

To do this move properly, start in a forearm plank with your hips down, abs tight, and back in neutral.

Roll into one side plank with your top arm raised straight into the air, feet stacked on top of each other (or staggered for better balance), and hips raised up.

Hold at the top, roll back into a forearm plank, then roll into your other side for another side plank.

Keep on rolling, and you'll feel it burn quickly in your core.

2) Flutter Kicks

Flutter kicks exercise your core, specifically the lower rectus abdominal muscles and the hip flexors. Flutter kicks are like swimming strokes, but you do them on dry land. You can perform flutter kicks either lying on your back or lying on your stomach. This is a beneficial exercise to reduce belly bulge.

How to perform?

Lie on your back with both hands underneath your buttocks, then lift the right leg up so it's a few inches off the floor.

At the same time, lift the left leg so that it hovers a few inches off the floor.

Hold for 2 seconds, then switch legs and repeat this motion.

Repeat this exercise for up to 30 seconds.

3) Reverse Crunches

The reverse crunch is a simple core exercise that primarily targets your rectus abdominis, the muscle in your abdomen that makes up your “six-pack.” It’s great for beginners and experienced fitness enthusiasts alike. As you get stronger, you can increase the number of reps and sets to make it more challenging.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your knees bent at a right angle and your feet flat on the floor.

Keep arms flat by your sides, palms down.

Exhale as you brace your core muscles and lift your knees up toward the ceiling until they are vertical. Do not lift your mid-back off the floor as you do this.

Slowly lower your knees to the ground and repeat for 10-12 repetitions.

Start with one set, and work up to more sets as you get stronger.

4) Lying Leg Raises

If you're doing crunches, don't get up off the ground until you've done a few sets of lying leg raises. This move not only reduces your belly bulge but also improves the flexibility of your hip flexors—crucial for aiding every step you take and every squat you make.

How to do it?

Lie on your back on the floor with your legs extended.

Bend your elbows and rest your hands underneath your lower back so that it's supported.

Lift your legs toward the ceiling, pressing your thighs together, until your hips are fully flexed and you can’t go any higher with straight legs.

Lower them back down to repeat.

5) Leg Raises

To target your lower abs and reduce belly bulge, try a classic strength move: the leg raise. To reap the benefits, Mayo Clinic recommends choosing from multiple types of leg raises to mix things up when you work out.

How to perform?

Lie on your back with your hands by your sides or underneath your glutes.

Keep your legs straight or just slightly bent and raise them until they are in an L shape.

Pause, then lower both legs slowly and return to the starting position.

Repeat this exercise until you have completed all sets.

Key Takeaway

All of the exercises listed above are a great start to tackling lower belly bulge. By working individual abdominal muscles and building up stamina, you'll surely be on your way to the flat stomach you've always wanted. With motivation and consistency, you can melt that belly bulge away.

