The lat pulldown is one of the best exercises to build a stronger and more muscular back. The primary muscle targeted during this exercise is the latissimus dorsi (lats), but several other muscles also get worked. That includes the rhomboids, pectoralis major, teres major, trapezius, wrist flexors, brachialis, abdominals, and infraspinatus.

While there're variations of the lat pulldown, such as wide grip, straight arm, and reverse grip, there are several alternatives of the exercise too. They target the same muscles as the standard lat pulldown and focus on the lats as much as possible. The alternatives can help add variety to your back training and make your workout routine fun and interesting.

Exercises similar to lat pulldown

Here’s a look at five best exercises that work and target the same muscles as the lat pulldown:

1) Single-arm dumbbell row (bench supported)

A single-arm dumbbell row is one of the best exercises that’s similar to a lat pulldown. It's a staple exercise in almost every back training program that specifically targets the lats.

How to do the single-arm dumbbell row:

Hold a dumbbell in one hand, and bend over by placing your opposite hand and knee on a flat bench.

Keep your spine straight, and engage the core throughout.

Pull the dumbbell towards your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body. Do not rotate your torso as you pull the dumbbell up.

Lower the weight back to the starting position with controlled movement, and repeat a few times.

Switch sides, and continue.

2) Incline dumbbell row

The incline dumbbell row is another great alternative to the lat pulldown and is similar to the previous exercise. However, in this alternative, the entire body is supported by a bench. This position isolates the upper back and also removes stress from the core.

How to do the incline dumbbell row:

Lie face down on an incline bench. Hold a dumbbell in both hands, and allow them to hang beneath the bench.

With your legs straight and toes on the floor, start to row the dumbbells towards your ribs in a straight line till the arms get horizontal.

Repeat the exercise.

3) Barbell bent-over row

The barbell bent-over row targets the lats and back and is considered one of the best exercises for developing massive muscle strength and mass in the back. This exercise involves the whole back and also engages the core, glutes, hamstrings, and arms as stabilizers.

How to do the barbell bent-over row:

Stand straight, and bend forward at your waist.

As you bend, ensure that the back is straight, chest is forward, and head is up. The knees should be slightly bent and feet at shoulder width.

Grab a barbell using an overhand grip in front of you.

Start to pull the barbell up while keeping your elbows and arms close to your body.

Lower the barbell, and avoid rounding your back.

4) Dumbbell pullover

The dumbbell pullover is an effective alternative to a lat pulldown that not only targets the lats but works on the triceps too. Although the dumbbell pullover is considered a chest exercise, it targets the back and is a great alternative for building mass and strength, and boosting trunk stability.

How to do the dumbbell pullover:

Lie straight on a flat bench with your head at the edge.

Hold a dumbbell with both hands such that the handle of the dumbbell goes in between the index fingers and thumbs.

Move the dumbbell up with your arms straight but without locking the elbows.

Flex your shoulder as you reach back over your head, and go as far as you can. Pause and slowly bring the dumbbell back to the starting position.

5) Pull-up

The pull-up is also very similar to the lat pulldown but is even more effective. Pull-ups target the lats and also engage the abs. If you're looking for a great home exercise option to work on the back, look no further than pull-ups.

How do to a pull-up:

Hold the bar at a shoulder-width distance, with your palms facing forward.

With your arms extended, move your chest out, and slightly curve your back.

Start to pull yourself towards the bar engaging your back till the chest reaches the bar level.

Lower yourself back to the starting position, and complete a few reps.

Takeaway

So now that you know about the lat pulldown alternatives, incorporate these exercises into your workout routine, and mix and match them to keep your sessions interesting. If you're unsure about the technique of any exercise, consult a fitness trainer to seek guidance.

Poll : 0 votes