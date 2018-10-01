5 Best Hip Exercises for Men

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 94 // 01 Oct 2018, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The kettlebell swing is an excellent total body workout

The hips are the keystone to almost every movement that men perform in their daily routine. The muscles in the hip region not only assist in lower body movement but also act as stabilizers while performing various motions with joints in the upper body. Therefore, it is quintessential that men tone their hips with targeted workout programs that activate the hips with increased precision.

Nevertheless, remember to perform adequate warm-up before starting the training program to flex the muscles and improve blood circulation to the target muscle group. Moreover, try to include free-weight exercises in your workout program as they not only activate the core muscle group but also train a host of other stabilization muscles, proving you with enhanced training experience.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five best hip exercises that men could add to their workout programs.

#1 Sumo Dumbbell Squat

The sumo dumbbell squat is an advanced variation of the regular dumbbell squat, which puts more emphasis on the thighs, hips, glutes and the quads.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight and place your feet wider than the distance between the shoulders. Hold the dumbbell in both the hands and position it in front of the body with fully extended arms.

Step 2: With a stationary upper body, slowly lower yourself by bending the knees such that the thighs are parallel to the floor. Ensure that you bring the dumbbell below the hips in this position.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: This exercise is very challenging, and beginners are advised to perform it under expert supervision.

Next-up: Dumbbell Lunge

1 / 5 NEXT