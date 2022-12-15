If you want to stick to a regular workout routine but don’t want to hit the gym, it’s time to invest in some great home gym equipment this new year.

There are many benefits to working out at home. You can save time on traveling, save money on gym memberships, avoid waiting for machines, and the best part is you can exercise freely without stressing about your clothes, hair, or anything that makes you conscious when working out at the gym.

Sure, home gym equipment can cost you a little more money, but they are still a more reasonable investment than paying for memberships every month. You can start with some basic equipment and keep adding more tools for particular workouts over time.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up some of the top home gym equipment to invest in 2023. Read on for more details!

5 Best Home Gym Equipment to Buy This New Year

Here’s a look at a few of the best fitness equipment that are worth buying for your home workout routine:

1. Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are great home gym equipment that’s sure to fire up your lower body workout routine. They offer a budget-friendly way to increase the intensity of your workouts. The best thing about a resistance band is that it is compact, easy to store, and portable, which makes it a great travel-friendly exercise tool as well.

When buying resistance bands, however, remember that they are colour-coded depending on their tension level. Some also include door anchors and handles for a better range of motion. So, buy one that best suits your fitness needs and your fitness level.

Resistance bands increase the intensity of an exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

2. Ankle Weights

Ankle weights are another very useful home gym equipment that offers resistance to any workout program. This exercise tool places an additional load on the muscles being targeted and forces them to work against gravity even harder. This, in return, boosts strength and increases endurance.

While ankle weights level up your entire workout routine, it is also important to note that they pose a risk of injuries to the hips, knees, and back as well. Therefore, it is important to be careful when using this equipment in your training programs.

Check out a few exercises that can be done using ankle weights.

3. Doorway Pull-Up Bars

Doorway pull-up bars are also incredibly beneficial home gym equipment that can help you achieve massive upper-body strength. This exercise tool helps recruit major muscles in the shoulders, chest, back, and arms and can also be used to isolate certain muscle groups.

Regular use of this exercise tool can challenge your muscles and improve your overall fitness as well. You can start with standard pull-ups and chin-ups and gradually move to advanced pull-up bar exercises such as hanging knee raises, pull-ups with lateral glides, etc.

4. Abdominal Rollers (Ab Rollers)

Alongside targeting your abs and core, this useful home gym equipment also trains certain lower body muscles, including thighs, hips, and glutes. The key to getting the most out of this equipment is to roll slowly and keep your movements under control. Remember that rolling too fast or too much can potentially lead to muscle injuries and severe pain.

To perform the standard ab rolling exercise, just get into a tabletop position and hold the ab roller with both hands. With your abs engaged, roll forward and back. Initially, the exercise might seem challenging, but with practice you’ll master it in no time.

Ab rollers are a great tool for strengthening the core. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

5. Kettlebells

Kettlebell is another very versatile home gym equipment that can be used for all kinds of strength training exercises. This effective piece of equipment can target every major muscle group in the body, from your chest and abs to your glutes and hamstrings.

Kettlebells can help improve your grip strength and also give you a great cardio workout. Additionally, this tool can help build strong forearms and increase your overall power as well.

Wrapping Up

So, there it is – the 5 best home gym equipment you can consider buying in 2023.

Remember to always go for the tools that you like and that you are likely going to use the most. Also consider your space, budget, and the versatility of the tools that you are planning to buy. Do not invest in equipment that’s not aligned with your fitness goals.

