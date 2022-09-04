5 Best Kettlebell Back Exercises for Women

Whether you're just getting started with kettlebell workouts or have been using them for a while, you've probably noticed that they can be challenging and push your body to its limits.

You may also have found out that they require a great deal of concentration, coordination, and discipline. Having the right equipment, technique, and setup is essential in kettlebell workouts, especially back exercises.

Kettlebells are a wonderful addition to any fitness routine, as they engage in full body strength movements as opposed to localized muscle movements.

Best Kettlebell Back Exercises for Women

These five back workouts for women can be effective, functional, portable, and fun. However, they can also cause injury if you don't do them correctly. Nevertheless, let's get started:

1) Single Leg Deadlift

Kettlebell exercises are effective because of the unique movement patterns they employ. For example, in a single leg deadlift, you engage your back and shoulders. The core gets stronger as well.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and a kettlebell on the floor between your legs.

Grab the kettlebell handle with one hand; lift your left foot off the ground, and bend forward from your hips till your back is almost parallel to the ground.

Lower the kettlebell back to the floor while bending forward.

Return to your starting position by pushing yourself back up to a standing position while bringing your left leg down.

2) High Pull

A high pull is a great exercise for the mid-back. It activates the muscles in that area and increases heart rate too. To do this exercise, you need strong wrists and hips to swing the kettlebell, and good timing.

Here's how you do this pose:

Stand up straight, with your legs about shoulder-width apart, and hold the kettlebell in front of your thighs with both hands, if possible.

Lift the kettlebell off the ground, and swing it between your legs as you stand upright again.

After reaching your original standing position, gently toss the kettlebell up to chin height, letting go of it so that it swings back down between your legs.

3) Plank Row

The plank row is a challenging exercise. It works the muscles in the upper back and core but only if you can hold that position for at least a minute. You can do this exercise with one or two kettlebells. You can also just use one kettlebell for this workout.

To perform a kettlebell floor press:

Get into a plank position with your hands gripping the handle of the kettlebell on the ground directly below your shoulders.

Pull the kettlebell up towards your chest, keeping your elbows behind your body and pointing towards the ceiling.

Lower the kettlebell back to the ground to complete one rep.

4) Two-Hand Swing

This kettlebell exercise is great for the lower back, as well as the shoulders, chest, and arms. It’s one of the best kettlebell exercises to improve back strength. For this workout to be effective, use your hips for power generation rather than the lower back.

How to do it?

Stand straight with the kettlebell on the floor in front of you.

Pick it up with two hands, hinging at your hips and bending your knees slightly.

Swing it back between your legs, and use the momentum to propel it forward as you return to standing upright, with your hands straight out in front of you.

Return to the starting position between your legs to complete one rep.

5) Halo

This exercise strengthens the muscles in the upper trapezius and shoulder by moving a kettlebell around the head. As you perform weightlifting exercises, your muscles become stronger.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the kettlebell in one hand by its handle.

Lift the weight above your shoulder, and rotate it around your head in a circle while keeping the rest of your body still.

The motion should be continuous and in one direction only, like a car's windshield wiper.

Takeaway

Kettlebells are a great way to work on back strength and flexibility. If you’re used to lifting weights, you should try light kettlebells for weight loss or for an easy workout. If you’re new to kettlebell workouts, it’s definitely worth it to give them a try.

If you can add the aforementioned exercises to your regular workout, you will strengthen the muscles in the back and improve posture. That can also help you look better and feel better. So don't forget your back.

