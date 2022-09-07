5 Best Kettlebell Exercises for Beginners

Kettlebell exercises can seem intimidating, especially if you don’t know how to do them correctly. Don’t worry, though, for there are plenty of kettlebell workouts that you can start doing right from day one.

One of the useful things about kettlebells is that they’re perfect for lifting exercises, which makes them most suited for use in full-body workout routines (or at least in upper body, lower body, and core workouts).

This beginner kettlebell workout is designed to improve your strength, endurance, and mobility so that you can build a strong foundation on which to continue increasing your fitness levels.

Best Kettlebell Exercises for Beginners

1. Goblet Squat

Kettlebell squats are one of the best exercises for working your glutes, quads, and hamstrings. The kettlebell's weight adds resistance, making it even more challenging to stand back up. Holding the kettlebell close to your chest helps you perform the move with proper form.

How should you do it?

Stand with your feet spread about hip-width apart and toes turned slightly outward.

At the beginning of each set, hold a kettlebell in both hands at the chest level.

Engage your core and keep your chest lifted and back flat as you shift your weight into your heels, squat down with control, and stand back up.

2. Romanian Deadlift

Kettlebell deadlift is a challenging lower-body exercise that effectively works your hamstrings and glutes. It also challenges your core as you have to keep your abs tight to avoid arching your back.

How should you do it?

Stand with your feet positioned hip-width apart, knees slightly bent and holding a kettlebell or two dumbbells in front of your thighs, palms facing in.

Hinge at the hips and bend your knees, lowering your torso and the weight toward the ground.

Keep your back flat and shoulders back throughout, and keep your core tight as you push through your heels to stand up straight again.

3. Reverse Lunge

Reverse lunges are fantastic for working your glutes and quads, and because you have to concentrate on balance during the exercise, they'll also work your core muscles.

How should you do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell in each hand and lift your right foot and step back about 2 feet.

Your heels must remain off the floor during this exercise, so don't let them touch down.

Bend your knees until your left thigh and right shin are nearly parallel to the floor.

Keep your back flat so it's not arched or rounded, and engage your core and butt muscles.

To return to the starting position, push the ball of your left foot through the arch.

4. Split Squat

The split squat works for your quadriceps and your glutes, like a goblet squat does. However, because you are in a lunge position, it is considered a unilateral movement. Your front leg does most of the work here.

How should you do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell by the handles at chest level.

Take a step forward with your left foot and bend both knees to create a 90-degree angle with your legs.

Make sure that your chest is upright and your torso leans slightly forward so that your back is flat and not arched or rounded.

Engage your core muscles by tightening your belly and pulling it in as you push with your left foot to return to the starting position.

5. Bent-Over Row

The row strengthens your back and arms—including your lats and rhomboids. The movement should be slow and controlled, not fast like you're starting a lawn mower, to really feel the exercise in your back and arms, and avoid straining your back.

How should you do it?

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold a kettlebell in each hand by the handle at your sides.

Engage your core as you bend forward at the hips and bend your knees slightly so that your back is no lower than parallel to the floor.

Tilt your head down slightly to keep your neck in a comfortable position.

Your workout should begin with a row.

Pull the weights toward your chest and hug your elbows in close to your ribs while squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top of the movement.

At the bottom of the movement, make sure your arms are extended.

Takeaway

If you are looking for an efficient full-body workout or wish to strengthen your arms and improve your cardio, kettlebells can be a good choice. If you are new to kettlebells, the five best kettlebell exercises for beginners that we’ve selected will help you get started. There are many other kettlebell variaton you can do at home as you build your practice. Then, you wouldn't need a gym. Once you get used to them, they will take only 10 minutes for each routine.

