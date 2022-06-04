5 Best Pilates Exercises to Aid You in Doing a Back Bend

Pilates exercises work on the abdominal postural muscles, which are important for maintaining body balance and delivering spine support.

Pilates exercises, in particular, promote awareness of neutral spine alignment and help develop deep postural muscles that sustain this alignment, both of which are vital for alleviating and preventing back pain.

Most individuals avoid back bend, as it is difficult to do and comes with a slew of restrictions. Some people with backaches and other spinal problems avoid it to prevent further harm.

The back bend strengthens the back while also improving spinal health. All the muscles around the backbone, as well as the muscles around it, are activated, including joint muscles in the gluteal, hip and shoulder regions.

You are always as old as your spine, according to a popular Pilates adage. This is why it is critical to work on all parts of the back and back muscles with these Pilates exercises.

Working up to a back bend is a fabulous objective, but it doesn't have to be your only one.

Work your way up to these basic Pilates exercises gradually, and your spine will get stronger and more versatile over time, serving your body well.

Here are five Pilates exercises to aid you in doing a back bend:

1) Thread the needle pose

Thread the Needle is one of the most effective Pilates exercises to aid you in doing a back bend.

It extends to the latissimus dorsi, as well as the sides of the body. This exercise can also help release the upper back muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin on your hands and knees, with your knees just beneath your hips and your feet in line with your knees.

Walk the hands out in front till they are below the shoulders while keeping the hips, knees and feet stationary. Maintain a modest stretch down the sides by keeping the arms straight.

Pass your right arm under your left while twisting your chest. The right hand should be palms up on the floor.

Lower your right shoulder as low as you can while gently resting the right side of your head against the ground. Look up at the ceiling past the armpit.

For 20–30 seconds, stay in this position.

Return to the starting posture by pushing upward with the right arm. Then, using your left arm, repeat the stretch.

2) Cobra pose

Cobra pose is one of the most effective Pilates exercies. Active back bending is the theme of this yoga position.

People suffering from mid-back discomfort may find that they are unable to go much further at first. Do not go beyond your comfort zone with the stretch.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on your back on the floor. Extend your legs, and place the tops of your feet on the floor.

Place your hands beneath your shoulders, fingertips pointing forward. Bend your elbows, and tuck your arms into your sides.

To continue pushing the legs and feet onto the floor, engage the hips and leg muscles. That is critical, as it stabilises the lower back while the backbone lengthens, and the chest elevates.

Take a deep breath out. Using your arms, gently lift your head and your chest off the floor.

Bend the back deeper, if feasible, by extending the arms and elevating the chest higher off the floor.

Hold for about 20-30 seconds in this pose, and then return gently to the ground.

3) Bridge

The muscles that run along the vertebrae, including those in the buttocks and abdomen, can be strengthened by using the bridge. Bridge is one of the most fabulous Pilates exercises that can aid in doing a back bend.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on your back with your knees bent. The arms should be by the sides and the feet should be flat on the floor, drawn in as close to the buttocks as feasible.

Raise the hips towards the ceiling while moving the torso upwards till the back is off the ground, squeezing the buttocks. The weight of the body is now supported by the shoulders.

Maintain this position for five seconds while concentrating on squeezing the buttocks.

Gently descend the torso, allowing each vertebra to hit the floor one at a time till the torso reaches the floor.

4) Swan

Swan stretches are one of the best Pilates exercises that work the abdominal muscles, hip flexors and quadriceps while opening the front body and expanding the chest.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin with your eyes on the mat and your hands and forearms on the floor.

First, raise your glance.

Then begin to lift your throat off the ground.

Next, lift your collarbone off the ground. Then there's your sternum.

Imagine the top of your head expanding towards a wall in front of you as you continue to lift into the swan. Continue pushing off your arms and elevating one vertebra at a time away from the floor.

The rib cage should not flare out but should remain closed. Rep for three to five times.

5) Wall back bend

This is one of the great Pilates exercises that can help you with a back bend.

Here’s how to do it:

Simply stand one foot away from the wall, your legs hip width apart.

Deeply inhale, and raise your arms to the ceiling.

Without crushing the back of your neck, look up at your hands. Reach up and back gradually till you can see the wall beyond you.

If you can see the wall, reach out and touch it.

Return to a standing position with care, rounding over your legs and reaching for the floor.

Restart by rolling up your spine, standing tall and rolling up your shoulders.

Rep three more times, each repetition expanding the range of motion.

