For vegans, getting enough calcium may be difficult because a vegan diet doesn’t include dairy or any animal products, both of which are considered the topmost sources of calcium.

But do not worry as there are several plant sources of calcium for vegans that are as effective as any dairy or animal-based product and come without the negative effects of dairy.

Calcium is one of the most important nutrients your body needs to function well. It is involved in several bodily functions such as contracting muscles, releasing hormones, regulating blood vessel function, and more.

Not getting enough calcium may lead to bone loss and serious health concerns such as osteoporosis and osteopenia.

Calcium is essential for keeping bones strong and functioning well. (Photo via Pwxels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Best sources of calcium for vegans

If you are a vegan, consider adding the following plant-based calcium-rich foods to your diet to get the adequate amount of calcium your body needs.

Here are the five best calcium sources for vegans:

1. Soy products

Soy products such as soybeans, tofu, and tempeh are all some of the best sources of calcium for vegans. One cup of cooked soybeans is said to provide 18.5% of the RDI whereas 100 grams of tempeh, which is made from fermented soybeans provide around 11% of the RDI of calcium your body needs. Tofu, on the other hand, contains 350 mg of calcium per 3.5 ounces.

In addition to calcium, soy products, particularly the ones that are minimally processed also contain a good amount of vitamins, fiber and other essential minerals. They are considered a complete source of protein as well.

2. Nuts

Nuts are among some of the healthiest sources of calcium for vegans. While all varieties of nuts have calcium, almonds are considered the best as they provide 10 percent of the RDI or 97 mg per 35 grams.

Other varieties of nuts such as pistachios, macadamia nuts, and hazelnuts offer 2 to 3 percent of the RDI per 35 grams. Nuts are also an excellent source of healthy fats and fibers, which make them a great addition to a weight loss diet. They are also quite rich in several antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, selenium, vitamin K, and vitamin E.

Nuts are among some of the healthiest sources of calcium for vegans. (Photo via Pexels/Irina Iriser)

3. Beans

Beans are another great source of calcium for vegans. Kidney beans, chickpeas, and white beans are some of the top calcium powerhouses with navy beans offering 132 mg of calcium per 1 cup serving and chickpeas and kidney beans providing 99 and 93 mg of calcium for the same serving.

Moreover, beans are rich in some other essential nutrients such as potassium, iron, magnesium, folate and zinc and also help with regulating cholesterol levels by reducing bad (LDL) cholesterols and preventing the risk of certain health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and more.

4. Certain vegetables

Vegetables, particularly the dark leafy green and cruciferous ones are loaded with calcium and are among the healthiest sources of calcium for vegans.

Green vegetables like kale, bok choy, cabbage, broccoli, okra, and Brussels sprouts are all calcium-rich and provide 3 to 6 percent of the RDI per 60 to 80 grams (cooked).

5. Fruits and dried fruits

Certain fruits and dried fruits are also considered a great source of calcium for vegans. These include raw figs, dates, oranges, blackberries, raspberries, and blackcurrants.

While raw figs provide 2% or 18 mg of the RDI per fig, oranges on the other hand offer 48 to 65 mg of the RDI per medium-sized fruit and raspberries and blackberries provide 32 to 44 mg of calcium per cup of the fruit.

These fruits not only are rich in calcium but also contain vitamins such as vitamin C; fiber, and other minerals and vitamins as well.

Certain fruits and dried fruits are also considered a great source of calcium for vegans. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Other calcium-rich foods that are worth adding to a vegan diet include:

seaweed

grains such as teff and Amarnath

seeds such as tahini, flax seeds and chia seeds

lentils

blackstrap molasses

Dairy and animal products are often touted as one of the primary sources of calcium, but as you can see, there are several plant-based calcium-rich foods that are equally healthy and nutritious and can be easily added to a vegan diet. From fruits and vegetables to beans and seeds – calcium is present in a variety of plant foods.

