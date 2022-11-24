5 Foods Vegetarians Should Add For A Complete Protein

Getting complete protein from plant-based sources is always a matter of concern for vegetarians. Food items contain varying amounts and qualities of protein. It's often difficult to choose between vegetarian options for the best protein foods.

Protein is the building block of cells and their organelles and is composed of achains of amino acids. Amino acids are required for the synthesis of cellular molecules, including hormones, cellular signaling proteins, antibodies, and skin pigments.

It's essential for the structural maintenance and repair of tissues. Amino acids are also functionally important in cells. One such example is hemoglobin, which is an essential component of red blood cells.

Animal-based foods provide highly bioavailable amino acids, making them the best source of complete protein. However, vegetarians do not consume meat, fish, and eggs. In this article, we will list the best foods for complete protein for vegetarians.

Vegetarian Foods for Complete Protein

Vegetarians can get good amounts of protein from various foods. It's recommended to include a combination of these foods to get complete protein. Here's a look at five such foods:

1) Tofu

Tofu is not only a rich source of protein but also provides vitamins and minerals. Tofu is the ultimate vegan protein source.

A block of tofu (approximately 100 grams) contains the following nutrients:

171 calories

5.34 g of carbohydrate

10 g of fat

13 g of protein

418 mg of calcium

63 of magnesium

3 mg of iron

279 mg of phosphorus

173 mg of potassium

2 mg of zinc

25 micrograms of folate

2) Cheddar cheese

Cheese of any kind is an amazing source of protein for vegetarians. It's among the high-protein foods that are delicious. The nutritional value of cheddar cheese is mentioned below:

Calories: 120 kcal

Fat: 10 grams

Sodium: 190 mg

Carbohydrates: 0 grams

Fiber: 0 grams

Sugar: 1 gram

Protein: 7 grams

Calcium: 201.6 mg

Vitamin A: 95.7 mcg

Vitamin B12: 0.3 mcg

Cheddar cheese is not only nutritious but is among high-fat foods that are super healthy. Other forms of cheese, including mozzarella and feta, have similar nutritional properties.

3) Almonds

Almonds are rich in protein and can be used to prepare a powerful pre-workout snack to fuel the body. They can also be used to prepare almond milk and almond flour.

There are many health benefits of almond milk. Almonds are low-carb and keto-friendly. The nutritional value per 100 grams of almonds is as follows:

protein: 21.15 g

fat: 49.93 g

carbohydrate: 21.55 g

fiber: 12.50 g

sugar: 4.35 g

calcium: 269 mg

iron: 3.71 mg

magnesium: 270 mg

phosphorous: 481 mg

potassium: 733 mg

vitamin E: 25.63 mg

Almonds can be mixed with other nuts to get complete protein.

4) Cashew

Cashews are a rich source of protein for vegetarians. The nutritional value of cashews is as follows:

protein: 18.22 g

fat: 43.85 g

carbohydrate: 30.19 g

fiber: 3.30 g

sugar: 5.91 g

calcium: 37 mg

iron: 6.68 mg

magnesium: 292 mg

phosphorous: 593 mg

potassium: 660 mg

Cashews can be used to make trail mixes, which is an amazing snack that can provide complete protein. Cashews can also be used to prepare cashew milk.

5) Yogurt

Yogurt is among the best probiotic-rich foods to include in your diet. Yogurt is sourced from dairy and can provide high-quality protein for vegetarians.

Milk is a complete protein source and is consumed by millions. Milk products such as yogurt contain several vitamins and minerals, including calcium, vitamin A, and vitamin D. One cup (8 ounces) of plain yogurt contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 149

Fat: 8g

Sodium: 113mg

Carbohydrates: 11.4g

Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 11.4g

Protein: 8.5g

Phosphorus: 233 mg

Calcium: 296 mg

Riboflavin: 0.34 mg

Takeaway

Vegetarians can get protein from various sources. The best sources of complete protein include milk and dairy products. Dairy has all the amino acids available for absorption.

People who are intolerant or allergic to dairy can obtain their protein from plant sources. Plant-based foods often do not contain all the amino acids. To get complete protein from plant-based sources, it's advisable to combine multiple foods to get all the amino acids required by the body.

A balanced diet is crucial to get the macronutrients and micronutrients in a vegetarian diet.

Poll : 0 votes