Healthy but Tasteful: Cholesterol-Lowering Foods to Add to Your Diet

Cholesterol-lowering foods should be incorporated into every single diet, simply for the sheer health benefits of having low cholesterol. After all, if you do have low cholesterol levels, you can certainly have your favorite junk food once in a while, right?

The body's cells and bloodstream both contain cholesterol, a pliable, waxy fat-like substance. Cholesterol is both produced by your body and consumed through your diet.

Since diet has an important role to play in maintaining your cholesterol levels, here we have listed some cholesterol-lowering foods that you can add to your diet. The body makes all the cholesterol it needs, so you should try to lower your intake of bad cholesterol in order to eat healthier.

Cholesterol-Lowering Foods to Add to Your Diet

Check out this list of cholesterol-lowering foods that have been shown to reduce cholesterol and other cardiovascular risk factors. You can also go through this list of foods that are bad for cholesterol.

1) Avocados

Avocados, in comparison to other fruits, have a remarkably high nutrient density. They are high in monounsaturated fats and fiber, both of which work to reduce "bad" LDL cholesterol while increasing "good" HDL. Clinical studies have shown that avocados are one of the best cholesterol-lowering foods.

The LDL cholesterol levels of overweight and obese adults who ate one avocado per day dropped significantly lower than those who did not eat avocados, according to a single study.

Avocados are rich in good cholesterol (Image via Pexels @Foodie Factor)

2) Nuts

One of the best cholesterol-lowering foods, nuts are high in monounsaturated fats. Walnuts are high in omega-3 polyunsaturated fat, which has been linked to better heart health.

Moreover, phytosterols can be found in nuts. Due to their structural similarity to cholesterol, these plant compounds can inhibit the absorption of the lipid in the digestive tract, thereby reducing cholesterol levels.

Nuts contain the minerals calcium, magnesium, and potassium, all of which have been linked to lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

3) Fatty Fish

Long-chain omega-3 fatty acids can be found in abundance in fatty fish like salmon and mackerel. Improved levels of "good" HDL cholesterol, reduced inflammation, and a decreased risk of stroke are the benefits of eating fatty fish as cholesterol-lowering foods.

Adults who consumed the most non-fried fish were also the least likely to develop metabolic syndrome, a group of symptoms that included high blood pressure and low "good" HDL levels.

Fatty fish like salmon contain omega-3-fatty-acids that can help to lower cholesterol (Image via Pexels @Valeria Boltneva)

Remember that steaming or stewing fish is the healthiest way to prepare it. In fact, studies suggest that eating fried fish regularly can raise your chances of developing cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The Mediterranean diet, which includes a lot of fish, has been shown to be good for your heart. Certain peptides found in fish protein may also contribute to the heart-healthy properties of fish.

4) Berries and Fruits

Fruits are one of the best cholesterol-lowering foods that you can include in your diet. Apart from being full of various vitamins and minerals, fruits also provide dietary fiber that will help you regularize your bowel movements.

In fact, the soluble fiber found in many fruits can aid in the reduction of cholesterol. It accomplishes this by discouraging the production of cholesterol in the liver and thereby encouraging the body to rid itself of excess cholesterol.

Good old berries are great in lowering cholesterol levels (Image via Pexels @Jane Doan)

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of the bioactive compounds found in fruit also contribute to its ability to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions.

Berry and grape consumption, both of which are abundant in these plant compounds, have been shown to improve both "good" HDL and "bad" LDL cholesterol levels.

Heart disease is a major risk factor for high cholesterol levels. The good news is that eating a healthy diet can help reduce your risk. Consuming more cholesterol-lowering foods will help you maintain a healthy diet and cardiovascular system. You can also check out these ways to lower cholesterol.

Poll : 0 votes