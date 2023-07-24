5 Best Spondylolisthesis Exercises to Ease Pain and Discomfort 

Spondylolisthesis exercises are often the first treatment plan for spondylolisthesis, a condition in which the vertebrae lose their natural alignment.

Regular practice of spondylolisthesis physical exercises not only help strengthens the spine but also improves the range of motion of the abdomen, back, and legs. These muscles help reduce the pressure that is usually placed on the spine, which further eases back pain and other symptoms associated with this condition.

Additionally, these exercises aid in weight loss, which reduces strain on the hamstrings and ultimately reduces extra pressure on the back and spine.

Why Does Spondylolisthesis Occur?

Spondylolisthesis can cause hamstring tightness. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

The condition occurs when one of the spine’s muscle, called vertebrae, slips slightly forward out of its natural alignment. This leads to pain and other symptoms, including:

lower back pain that worsens when standing

hamstring and back stiffness

pain in the buttocks

tingling or numbness in the legs

In severe cases, doctors might recommend surgery, although in mild cases, certain spondylolisthesis exercises can help ease pain, improve flexibility, and enhance the overall quality of your life.

Spondylolisthesis Exercises to Alleviate Pain

Here are some of the best exercises for spondylolisthesis that can help manage your condition:

1. Pelvic tilt

The pelvic tilt is one of the most effective spondylolisthesis exercises that not only work on the spine but activates some of the core muscles as well. This helps provide stability and strength to the lower spine.

To do:

Lie on your back and keep your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Contract your belly button using your abdominal muscles and press your lower back onto the floor.

Hold the position for a few seconds while keeping your midsection engaged.

Pelvic tilt provides stability to the lower back. (Photo via Freepik)

2. Bird dog

Also called the quadruped leg and arm raise, the bird dog is also one of the best spondylolisthesis exercises that targets the core muscles, helps build strength and stability in the glutes, spine, hip flexors and abdomen, and eases back pain as well.

To do:

Take a position on your fours and raise one arm and your opposite leg straight.

Engage your core muscles and hold the position.

Lower your leg and arm and repeat with your opposite leg and arm.

Repeat on both sides.

3. Knee-to-chest

One of the best stretches for spondylolisthesis, the knee-to-chest stretch helps stabilize the spine by targeting the core and alleviating pain and discomfort.

To do:

Lie on your back with your feet on the floor and knees bent and keep your arms on the sides with your palms facing down.

Tighten your core muscles by contracting your belly button in towards the spine and then pulling one knee up towards your chest. Hold the position.

Now lower the knee down and bring your other knee up and repeat the move.

Repeat a few times. You can also do this exercise by using both knees simultaneously.

Spondylolisthesis exercises ease pain. (Photo via Freepik)

4. Hamstring stretch

Spondylolisthesis can often lead to pain and tightness in the hamstrings. This, as a result, can cause strain on the lower back and lead to uncomfortable symptoms as well. Hamstring stretch can help keep the muscles strong and flexible and also prevent tightness.

To do:

Sit on the floor with both your legs stretched out to the front. Keep your toes pointed up towards the ceiling.

Now, lean slightly forward to reach your toes and hold the position.

Don’t worry if you are unable to touch your toes. Just stretch to the point that is comfortable for you.

Hold the position for a few seconds.

5. Gluteal stretch

The gluteal stretch is among the imperative spondylolisthesis exercises that ease pressure and stiffness along the glutes and reduces lower back pain.

To do:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and rest your right ankle over your left leg, above the knee.

Hold the left thigh (bottom leg) and slowly pull it towards your chest. Continue to pull until you feel a stretch in your glutes or buttocks.

Hold and then release. Repeat with your other leg.

Spondylolisthesis exercises alleviate pressure. (Photo via Freepik)

Spondylolisthesis Exercises to Avoid

While the aforementioned exercises are beneficial and can help provide you with relief, some movements need to be avoided when you have spondylolisthesis pain. This is because your spine can be weak and vulnerable during the condition and certain exercises can lead to extra pressure on the back.

The following exercises should be avoided when you have spondylolisthesis:

any bending or twisting exercises

heavy weightlifting

high-intense exercises and sports activities like basketball, running, football, etc.

Avoid heavy weightlifting. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

It is recommended that you stay away from any exercise that may cause pressure or extra strain to the spine as it may worsen your condition and lead to serious problems.

Also, never perform exercises if you have severe pain in your back. If any exercise causes any kind of discomfort, stop immediately. If you have symptoms like numbness or tingling that is not subsiding, consult a doctor immediately.