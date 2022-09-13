5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises for Weight Gain

If you’re looking for exercises that can help you with weight gain, you may know that yoga is a great way to challenge the body’s muscles.

While that's true, yoga won’t necessarily lead to weight gain. To get bigger and stronger with yoga postures, you will also need a diet high in calories. While certain poses can be effective for building muscle and strength, it's important to optimize your diet to reap the maximum benefits.

Here are five yoga poses that can help you put on the pounds.

Yoga Poses for Weight Gain

If you want to build muscle strength and size, you need to choose your poses wisely. Here are five great ones to try:

1) Chakarasana

Chakrasana is also called wheel pose. It helps increase blood circulation in the body and makes you more flexible.

This exercise strengthens the arms, shoulders, hips, thighs and wrists, which can help you with weight gain. You need to do this exercise gradually to avoid straining any muscles.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your arms behind your head.

Push against the floor with your hands and feet to raise your hips and belly off the floor, forming an arch shape.

Hold for one to two minutes, and release.

Perform four or five repetitions every day.

2) Dhanurasana

To strengthen the back and abdominal muscles, you can try the dhanurasana. Along with proper nutrition and avoiding fats and carbohydrates, it's important that the excess weight from these calories does not get stored in the stomach.

Dhanurasana can help prevent obesity, which will improve digestion, help the reproductive organs work better, and relieve stress. It also helps stretch the muscles.

How to do it?

Lie on your belly with your hands and feet spread apart.

Bend or fold your knees to touch your hips, and grab your ankles with your hands.

Slowly pull your legs up towards the back, and lift your chest up.

Take a break after holding this position for 30 seconds; and return to the starting position.

3) Bhujangasana

Also called the cobra pose is a wonderful way to improve digestion, increase metabolism, and also promote weight gain. It targets the lower back, abdomen and neck region. This pose also helps get rid of any blockage in the body caused by poor metabolism.

Here's how you do it:

Lie on your stomach with your legs facing down.

Place your elbows next to your chest, and push up with your palms to lift your upper body by arching your back.

Lift your chest and abdomen by putting all the weight on your hands.

Take a deep breath, and release it slowly as you go back down to the starting position.

4) Vajrasana

This simple posture is used to calm the mind and improve body functions. The vajrasana impacts the thighs, calves, and abdominal muscles and helps improve digestion.

This pose also boosts blood circulation, metabolism, and appetite. It's also beneficial for weight gain, so it improves muscle toning.

To do this pose:

Sit on a mat or thin mattress, and place your thighs on the calf muscles. Keep your toes pointing behind you.

Your back should be erect and neck relaxed.

Sit with your hands on your thighsl breathe deeply, and stay there for 5-10 minutes.

5) Matsyasana

The matsyasana stretches the back, buttocks and lower back. Also known as the fish pose, this asana is beneficial to improve metabolism and leads to better nutrient absorption in the body. It can also help you with weight gain by distributing nutrients in the body.

To do this asana:

Lie on your back with both feet touching, and bend your knees, placing your hands beside you.

Arch your back, and touch the ground with your head.

Take deep breaths, and exhale smoothly. Hold this position for a few seconds, and return to an upright position.

Can Yoga Help with Weight Gain?

Performing yoga exercises and postures can help you put on weight. When you gain weight through practicing yoga, you don't compromise on your body shape or muscle tone.

Yoga addresses poor metabolism, loss of appetite, and digestive problems — all of which improve when blood circulation is good, and nutrients are distributed evenly throughout the body.

Takeaway

You can use yoga as an exercise, no matter what your weight is. Sure, some types of yoga will emphasize weight loss and toning muscles, and you can use them too.

Nevertheless, yoga could be the answer you've been looking for, whether you're underweight or overweight. It might not just be the key to your own health — it could also help solve other health challenges.

