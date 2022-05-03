How to do Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose) in yoga: Correct form, tips, technique, variations, benefits and common mistakes

Thunderbolt pose or Vajrasana is a basic sitting yoga asana. Vajra, which means thunderbolt in Hindu mythology, is the weapon of Lord Indra. It is a sign of invincibility and strength.

It's frequently used for meditation, so it's ideal for folks who wish to unwind both their bodies and minds. For a relaxing experience, incorporate it into your meditative yoga program.

This is the also the finest asana for tackling gastrointestinal problems. It is the only asana in yoga that can be done right after eating.

This asana is suitable for people of all ages. It also helps to lengthen your spine, which improves your posture.

Thunderbolt pose: Correct form to do it

The thunderbolt pose can be done without any equipment, though a yoga mat might help with leg comfort and support. Vajrasana is a simple asana, yet it is critical to perform it correctly.

To perform the Thunderbolt pose perfectly, follow these steps:

Sit on a mat with your legs straight out in front of you.

Fold both legs and sit on the floor in a kneeling position. Keep your hips on your heels, your toes pointing out behind you, and your big toes touching in the rear.

If you're a beginner, put a cushion under your feet for comfort and to avoid ankle strain.

If you have knee pain, you can also keep a cushion or blanket above your feet and below your knees. Remember to check with your doctor if you have any specific medical problems.

Sit down in the pit created by the split heels.

Maintain a straight line between your head, neck, and spine. Place your palms pointing upwards on your thighs.

Hold this pose for roughly 15 minutes while taking long, deep breaths if you are an accomplished yoga practitioner. Beginners should start with roughly 30 seconds, depending on their degree of comfort.

Relax as you exhale.

Different variations of thunderbolt pose to try

The thunderbolt pose can be tweaked to meet your fitness level and needs. Check out these variations of the Thunderbolt pose and perform the one best suited for you.

Reclined thunderbolt pose

The 'Supta Vajrasana,' or reclined thunderbolt pose, is a more intense variant of the fundamental Vajrasana.

Follow these steps to perform this version:

Sit in Vajrasana first, then slowly recline backwards without jerking.

Place one forearm and elbow on the ground, then the other.

Keep your back arched and your head in contact with the ground.

Thunderbolt pose with arms at the back

Bringing the arms behind the back can make Vajrasana more difficult. This further expands the shoulders and engages the wrists.

Bring your arms over your back to do this. To avoid damage, roll your shoulders and elbows slowly. Then, in a prayer position, clasp your hands together.

Tips to remember

To keep Thunderbolt pose safe and successful, here are some pointers to get you started:

Stop and take a break if you can't hold the pose for a long time. Pushing through it or forcing the pose can reduce the benefits.

Vajrasana should only be done under the supervision of a yoga instructor if you have a hernia or bowel difficulties.

This asana should be avoided by people who have back difficulties, such as a sliding disc.

Ask your doctor about Vajrasana if you're pregnant. Some people believe that it should be avoided. Others believe that keeping your knees apart to avoid stressing your abdomen is fine. Your doctor is familiar with your condition and can make recommendations that are tailored to you.

While it may feel more comfortable to round your back in a slouched, relaxed position, this can induce neck and back pain. To get the most out of this stance, keep your spine erect.

How is the thunderbolt pose beneficial?

Vajrasana has a plethora of health benefits. As a result, practicing this asana on a daily basis can considerably benefit your physical and mental health.

Check out the health benefits of performing thunderbolt pose regularly:

1) Aids in digestion

Thunderbolt pose is beneficial to our digestive system in a variety of ways. It reduces blood flow to our legs and thighs while increasing blood flow to our stomach, resulting in improved bowel motions and relief from constipation.

2) Ease out menstrual cramps

Vajrasana enhances pelvic blood flow. As a result, it makes menstrual cramps less painful.

3) Preventing weight gain

Vajrasana improves your metabolism and keeps you in form, which is one of its many benefits.

It minimizes cravings and overeating after meals because it's a soothing stance that helps you be more conscious. This helps to avoid obesity while also increasing calorie burn.

4) Boosted blood flow

The Vajrasana pose is also thought to improve blood circulation throughout the body.

This means your legs and arms will feel more flexible, you'll be able to move around more freely, and your body will be able to flush out hazardous pollutants faster.

Edited by S Chowdhury