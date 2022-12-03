5 Bicep Exercises That Will Make Your Arms Look Amazing

Want to flaunt your amazing-looking arms? Incorporate the following bicep exercises into your workout routine, and amp up your upper body training.

Regular practice of specific bicep workouts can not only make your arms look amazing and strong but also strengthen the surrounding muscles. That includes the triceps, forearms, shoulders, and even chest. Plus, these exercises reduce arm fat and help you maintain a balanced upper body.

Contrary to what some people might believe, bicep exercises are not only for men. Women too can benefit from them and attain benefits in terms of boosting muscle mass and reducing fat.

Bicep exercises to make your arms look good and toned

In this article, we’ve listed five best bicep exercises to make your arms look amazingly stronger, bigger, and well-toned.

Mix and match these workouts, and include them in your upper body training routine, or perform them separately on your arm’s day. Either way, be mindful of your form, and perform the movements safely. Let's get started:

1) Kneeling single-arm curl

This is quite a new exercise for beginners, but with proper training, it can be done easily. Kneeling single-arm curls help train each side individually and determine weak spots.

To do the exercise:

Kneel down, and hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Hold one dumbbell in your left hand, with your palm facing towards your thigh.

Hold the other in your right hand, with your palm facing away from your body.

Without moving your torso, bend your left elbow, and slowly curl the weight towards your shoulder.

Pause at the top, and lower the dumbbell back to its starting position. Perform a few reps on one side before switching to the other.

2) Standing barbell curl

It's one of the most basic bicep exercises you can do to build your arms. Using a barbell allows you to train both arms evenly and also boosts grip strength.

To do the exercise:

Hold the barbell using an underhand grip, and position your hands slightly wider than hip width.

If you want to work on the outer part of your bicep, position your hands lightly closer to focus on the inner part, but use a wider grip.

Hold the barbell at your hip height, and engage your core muscles as you curl the weight up to shoulder level.

At the top of the movement, squeeze your biceps, and slowly lower the bar back to its starting position.

Ensure that you use slow and controlled movement while lowering the barbell.

3) Preacher bicep curl

One of the best bicep exercises for the brachialis muscle (the muscle that makes your arms look muscular), preacher bicep curls are done on a preacher bench. This exercise can be done while sitting or standing and with dumbbells or a barbell.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight on a preacher bench with your left arm in the padded inclination for support and feet shoulder-width apart.

Keep your palms facing up towards the ceiling.

Flex your elbow, and move your palm towards your body till your forearm takes a vertical position.

Slowly lower your arm, and return it to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise on one side before continuing on the other.

4) Incline dumbbell curl

Performing a bicep curl on an incline bench focuses more on the long head of the biceps and makes them bigger and stronger. As the exercise requires massive strength, start with light weights, and work your way up slowly.

To do the exercise:

Lie down on an incline bench with your back pressed firmly on the bench.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and bend your elbows as you curl the weights up close to your shoulders.

Slowly lower the dumbbells back to their starting position, ensuring that your arms are straight.

5) Concentration curl

It's one of the best biceps exercises that isolate the arm flexors. It directly targets the lateral head of the bicep muscles and helps strengthen them massively.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight on a bench, and hold a dumbbell in your left hand.

Rest your left arm against your left thigh, and let the dumbbell hang down.

Slowly curl the dumbbell up; pause at the top, and lower the dumbbell.

Repeat the exercise with your opposite arm.

Takeaway

Including the aforementioned bicep exercises dailycan offer you great benefits. It can improve your upper body stamina, help reduce and prevent muscle injuries, and develop strong and healthy bones too.

While doing these highly effective bicep exercises, though, be careful about your posture and form, as incorrect technique can lead to muscle and tendon tears and also lead to severe bone injuries.

