5 easy ways to get your vitamin D daily dose

We know that vitamin D is good for health, but how do we get our vitamin D daily dose?

It's one of the most important nutrients you can consume to keep the body healthy and strong. It's essential for bone health and regulation of many important body functions.

However, many don't get enough vitamin D from their diet alone. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to get your recommended vitamin D daily dose:

How to get more vitamin D?

Here are five simple ways:

1) Have a vitamin D-fortified food

Drink more orange juice. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

You can also get your vitamin D daily dose through fortified foods. Here're a few examples:

Milk

Yogurt

Orange juice (if it's fortified)

There are many others, but these three will get you started. The amount of vitamin D in each serving varies widely depending on the brand and type of food. For example, one cup of fortified milk contains 100 IU, while one serving of yogurt has 80 IU, and one glass (8 ounces) orange juice contains 70 IU.

So if you were to have two cups of fortified milk or four servings (one cup each) yogurt per day, it would take about two weeks for your body to absorb all the vitamin D from those foods.

2) Take vitamin D supplement

Vitamin D supplements can help. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

If you're not getting enough vitamin D daily dose from sunlight, a supplement might be right for you. Vitamin D supplements are available in different dosages and can be taken by people with vitamin D deficiency.

They're also safe to take, even if you don't have any health issues related to low levels of vitamin D (like osteoporosis). You can get your daily dose of vitamin D in pill or liquid form.

3) Go outside, and get some sun

Go outside every day for a walk. (Image via Pexels/Zen Chung)

The easiest way to get your vitamin D daily dose is by going outside and getting some sun. However, you need to be careful about how much time you spend in the sun, as too much exposure can cause skin damage.

A 15-minute walk will give you enough vitamin D for the day.

Use sunscreen on exposed areas when spending time outdoors in the middle of the day (when UV rays are strongest).

If possible, wear a hat or cap along with long sleeves, pants and closed shoes so that only as much skin as necessary is exposed to UV rays. Make sure they're all UPF 50 rated.

4) Have more mushrooms

Consume more mushrooms. (Image via Pexels/Irina Iriser)

Mushrooms are the only vegetarian source of vitamin D, which is produced by both humans and mushrooms. Both forms of vitamin D can raise circulating levels of the vitamin, but D3 may raise them more effectively and efficiently than D2.

When you're looking to boost your vitamin D intake, remember that mushrooms are a healthy choice as long as you don't pick and have them in the wild or buy them from an unreliable source.

5) Eat more fatty fish, like salmon and mackerel

Eating variety of fish to get vitamin d daily dose.(Image via pexels / Malidate Van)

You can get your daily dose of vitamin D by consuming fatty fish like salmon, mackerel and herring.

A three-ounce serving of cooked wild Pacific salmon has about 700 IU of vitamin D, while a three-ounce serving of Atlantic salmon has only 300 IU. Both are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to improve cardiovascular health and brain function.

Mackerel is another great source, as it provides about 250 IU per three ounces cooked or canned (about half the size as wild Pacific). It's also important to note that some species are higher in mercury than others. So, make sure to choose responsibly.

Aim for two servings each week if you have fish regularly; otherwise one serving every two weeks should do the trick, too.

Get vitamin D daily dose through diet, supplements and sunlight exposure

Vitamin D is essential for bone health and immunity. (Image via Pexels/Tim Douglas)

Vitamin D is not a vitamin but rather a hormone that's synthesized in the body. The best way to get your daily dose of vitamin D is through sunlight exposure. However, you can also get it from fortified foods and supplements.

Vitamin D is a key nutrient for bone and immune health. It helps the body absorb calcium from food, which is essential for building healthy bones and teeth.

Getting your vitamin D daily dose is important, and it can be quite easy to do. With just a few simple changes to your diet or lifestyle, you will be able to get more of this essential nutrient in your body.

