5 Effective Dumbbell Workouts To Build Muscle At Home

We all want a perfect body, but not all of us have the time to hit the gym every day. So does that mean that it is impossible for us to build muscles? Not at all! We bring you some effective workout tips that will help you build muscles at home just by using a pair of dumbbells.

However, before you start training with weights, it is important to know certain things.

1. Start with a warm-up session. This will impact your blood flow; it will loosen your joints and make your overall body more mobile and flexible. All in all, this will prevent injuries and increase the effectiveness of the workout. A 15 minutes cardio session is advisable before you start lifting.

2. Do not eat immediately before you work out. This remains a mantra for weight training.

3. Locking your joints is a strict no-no, be it your shoulder, your knees or your elbows.

4. Pay attention to your breathing pattern. You must breathe in when you are relaxing the area and breathe out when you are putting pressure on it.

5. Do not hurry. When you are lifting weights, go slow and maintain your posture.

6. Do not go all out when it comes to weights. Choose lighter ones when you are starting and gradually progress to heavier ones.

Once you have taken note of the pointer above, you are ready to begin. Prepare for the best dumbbell workout that can be done at home to build muscles.

Exercise #1

Close Grip Bench Press

This exercise works on your chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Instructions:

Step 1: Sit on the edge of a bench and hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing each other.

Step 2: Lie back down and hold the weights close to your chest.

Step 3: Now, lock the dumbbells together and push them up to hold it directly over your chest.

Step 4: Press the dumbbells together and lower them as far as possible. Once it touches your chest, get them back up. Repeat.

Important tip: Do 2 sets of 15 reps each. You can do this exercise on a hard floor if you do not have a bench.

