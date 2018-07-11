5 Effective Rotator Cuff Stretches to Treat & Prevent Rotator Cuff Injury

Shoulder workout for rotator cuff

The shoulder joint is a complex formation of bones, muscles and tendons and provides a great range of motion for your arm. The rotator cuff, in particular, is made up of a group of tendons that surround the top, rear and front of the shoulder. The four muscles that form the rotator cuff are supraspinatus, infraspinatus, teres minor and subscapularis.

Supraspinatus holds your humerus in place and keeps your upper arm stable and helps lift your arm. The infraspinatus is the main muscle that lets you rotate and extend your shoulder. Teres minor is the smallest rotator cuff muscle. Its main job is to assist with rotation of the arm away from the body. Subscapularis holds your upper arm bone to your shoulder blade and helps you rotate your arm, hold it straight out and lower it.

The most common rotator cuff injuries are impingements and tears. So it becomes important for you to do stretches that can help to treat and prevent injury. Here are some of the exercises and stretches that you can do to for your rotator cuff muscles.

#1 Wall Crawl with External Rotation

This is one of my favourite rotator cuff exercises because it’s simple, and it challenges the shoulder in multiple directions and angles and further helps in building your rotator cuff muscles.

Instructions

Step 1: Lean into a wall with a resistance band around your forearms, and parallel your forearms so they’re about shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Keep this space between your forearms, and begin to crawl your arms up the wall while keeping your shoulder blades down your back.

Step 3: Now crawl your arms back down. Continue to crawl up and down.

Important Tip: our focus throughout the exercise should be on keeping your forearms apart and vertically stacked (wrist over elbow) as you crawl up the wall. Do not arch your back.

