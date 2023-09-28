5 emotional benefits of exercise that go beyond weight loss

We all know exercise is crucial for keeping our bodies in check, but did you know that there are also emotional benefits of exercise? Science has proven that staying active on a regular can have a major effect on our mood. It's a real-life stress, anxiety, and depression fighter.

It's all becuase of endorphins, those sweet little chemicals that go by the name of "feel-good" hormones. When we work up a sweat, our bodies start pumping out these hormones, and that's when the magic happens.

So next time you need a mood boost, hit the gym, go for a run, or shoot some hoops. Your mind will thank you for it.

Top 5 emotional benefits of exercise

1) Relieves stress

Acts as a stress-buster (Image via Unsplash / Jahir Martinez)

Stress comes as a natural response when we're dealing with tough situations. Our bodies know when something is not good and release the stress hormones like cortisol to help us handle the situation.

Exercise has been shown as one-way people can manage their stress levels while also improving their overall health and well-being. It helps reduce anxiety by releasing endorphins into your brain which trigger positive feelings like happiness or euphoria.

Other emotional benefits of exercise include increased blood flow throughout the body which reduces fatigue.

2) Lowers anxiety and depression

reduces the symptoms of depression or anxiety (Image via Unsplash / Kelly Sikkema)

When you hit up the gym or go for a run, your body starts unleashing stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline

These hormones can be good in small doses as they give you a burst of energy to smash a challenge or handle a tough situation. But if your body is constantly releasing it, you might start feeling some negative side effects like fatigue and depression.

Exercise also increases endorphins, the chemicals in the brain that make us feel good after we've been physically active for 30 minutes or more. They are released when we exercise at moderate intensity (like jogging or biking).

If you are trying to bring down that stress level but aren't interested in pills or a fancy massage, then you need to make regular workouts a priority!

3) Improves sleep

Improves your sleep quality (Image via Unsplash / Mor Shani)

Emotional benefits of exercise can help you sleep faster and longer, and wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. Individuals who stay consistent with their workouts experience better quality sleep than those who don't.

The study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine supports this. They had participants do aerobic exercises, like brisk walking, for about 10 weeks. It resulted in falling asleep faster and had fewer interruptions during their snooze session.

Another study published in Sleep Medicine Reviews found that people who hit the gym at least three times a week reported way fewer insomnia symptoms than those who aren't about that exercise life.

4) Relieves pain

Reduces chronic pain (Image via Unsplash / Eduardo Cano Photo)

Many individuals hate exercising because of the post workout body ache. Turns out, exercise is just not for the gains, it can actually be a game-changer when it comes to dealing with chronic illness. Studies prove that regular physical activity can cut your chances of getting osteoarthritis by a solid 50 percent!

A study published in The Journal of Rheumatology found that aerobic exercise is great at reducing symptoms like stiffness and fatigue linked to these conditions. Another study showed that weight-bearing exercises can work wonders for easing joint pain tied to osteoarthritis.

5) Helps you feel more confident

Emotional benefits of exercise - Makes you feel confident in your body (Image via Unsplash / Ave Calvar)

When you work out, your body gets all these feel-good chemicals flowing. Endorphins and other hormones flow through your system, boosting your self-esteem. Per a Duke University study, women who put in just 30 minutes of exercise three times a week were feeling more confident than those who didn't hit the gym at all.

That confidence can carry over into other areas of life as well like work or school and help motivate you to do better in those areas too.

If you're feeling down in the dumps and need some motivation to get moving, just remember all of these emotional benefits of exercise and how good it feels when all those endorphins kick in!