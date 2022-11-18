5 Essential Exercises That Will Help You Lose Weight

If you are searching for the best essential exercises to lose weight, then this article is for you. To lose weight quickly, your workout must be efficient by targeting multiple muscle groups simultaneously and burning a large amount of calories.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to losing weight as you have to tailor a workout routine that works best for your body depending upon your fitness level. Try to incorporate exercises that help in lowering the fat percentage throughout the body and maximizing the toning of your body. These will not only help you to lose weight but also give your body a toned look.

Five Best Essential Exercises That Will Help You Lose Weight

Here are the five most essential exercises that you need to incorporate into your workout routine if you wish to lose weight. Some of these exercises can be easily modified according to your fitness level and ability of your body.

1. Box Jumps

Box jumps are among the simplest yet most effective exercises that will help you lose weight and burn fat by spiking your heart rate and enhancing the explosive power of the body.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by positioning yourself at a comfortable distance in front of the box with your feet apart at shoulder distance. Bring your body into a quarter squat position and jump onto the box with an explosive movement while swinging your arms for better momentum. Try to land softly for reduced impact on your joints. Step down from the box with control and repeat.

2. Skipping

Skipping is essentially a complete body exercise that will build significant strength in your body along with blasting a large amount of calories. This exercise is highly modifiable and can be tailored according to your goals and needs.

How should you do this exercise?

Clutch the jumping rope from the ends in your palms and keep your legs together while maintaining an upright posture of the body. Position it at your hip height before flicking your wrists around and jumping as the rope hits the ground. Repeat.

3. Kettlebell Thrusters

Kettlebell thrusters are one of the best kettlebell exercises that will help you lose weight by working on muscles all over your body.

How should you do this exercise?

Clutch the kettlebell through the handles and position it over your head with your arms straightened. Squat down and bring the weight to your shoulder height. Drive through your legs to assume the standing position along with extending the kettlebells straight over your head. Repeat.

4. Medicine Ball Slams

Medicine ball slams are one of the best stability ball exercises that will strengthen your core and help you lose weight by burning calories at an astounding rate.

How should you do this exercise?

Start this exercise in an upright standing position while clutching the medicine ball in both your palms and keeping your knees slightly bent. Hold the weight over your head with straightened hands. Bend at the front of your waist and slam the medicine ball in front of your body on the ground. Repeat.

5. Rowing

Rowing workouts provide several other benefits along with helping you lose weight, such as building overall strength in your body, strengthening your legs, boosting stamina, muscle endurance, and more.

How should you do this exercise?

Fasten yourself to the rowing machine with secured feet and clutch the handle in both palms with an overhand grip. Take an upright seated position. Drive your seat backward by extending your legs and pulling your hands toward your chest. Reverse the movement to bring your body to the center position and repeat.

Bottom Line

The essential exercises listed above are some of the best and most effective ones that will help you lose weight. These exercises will help in blasting calories and building strength.

Your diet also plays an important role in weight loss as it increases your capacity for intense workouts and provides better nutrition for the body.

If you are equipped with the right knowledge, attitude, and equipment, you can lose weight and blast fat in your body faster than ever. It could take some time initially to properly understand the technique of these exercises and modify them according to your current fitness level. However, you should push the limits of your body to at least increase your heart rate as it will help to lose weight along with increasing the strength of your body.

