5 Exercise Equipments You Can Use Anywhere To Stay Fit

With a handful of portable exercise equipment, you can make your workouts intense — whether it be at home, in a hotel room, while traveling, or during breaks at the office.

Choosing the right equipment that's portable and robust can be a difficult job, especially with the wide variety of options available. So, let's have a look at the best exercise equipments to help transform your physique.

Exercise Equipments to Stay Fit

Here's a look at five such equipments:

1) Resistance Band

Resistance bands are the best option for those who frequently travel. Depending on your fitness level, you can choose a band of adequate resistance to suit your workout needs. These bands are light, portable, low-cost, and durable.

Apart from strengthening the upper and lower body, they can also help in stretching and doing mobility drills. Other benefits include variable resistance and increased muscle tension, which when combined with time-under-tension (TUT) training can accelerate muscle growth.

Check out an effective full body resistance band workout here.

2) Dumbbell

Dumbbells are god's gift to fitness freaks. If you're anxious about getting in an intense workout during vacation (can't lose those precious gains now, can we?), dumbbells are your best option.

All you need is a single dumbbell of under 40 lbs (depending on how jacked you are) to maintain or even build muscle. Here are some tricks to programme a workout with lighter dumbbells:

Peform unilateral exercises for the added benefit of engaging the core.

Antagonistic muscle supersets with short rest periods. Pair chest with back, quads with hams and biceps with triceps.

Slow, controlled reps employing time-under-tension.

Circuit full-body training.

Check out an intense dumbbell-only workout here.

3) Ab Roller

An ab roller/wheel is a small piece of exercise equipment that can help build an ironclad core while engaging the erector spinae, lats, deltids, chest, biceps, and triceps. It's a full body demolisher that's highly portable and convenient for daily use.

While not everyone may not be able to perform the full range of motion with this exercise equipment, do not worry. Start off by kneeling on your knees, and slowly work up to complete the reps.

Want to try out some exciting ab wheel variations? Check them out here.

4) Skipping Rope

Elite athletes, including boxers and UFC fighters, extensively use the skipping rope to get amazing cardio workouts. Proper form in this exercise requires full body engagement of muscles, including the calves, quads, hamstrings, shoulders, core, and biceps.

This exercise can help burn over 1,000 calories in an hour. Jumping rope for ten minutes is roughly equal to running a mile in eight minutes. It improves agility, coordination, bone density, balance, and overall well-being.

Check out the best jump rope exercises for burning belly fat here.

5) Foam Roller

Proper recovery is an integral part of optimal muscle growth. Working out can result in muscle tightness and strains throughout the body, especially around the hips and shoulders. That's where foam rollers come in.

They can act as a self-massaging tool, and aid in relaxing muscle knots and improving range of motion and pain-relief. You can choose between the softer, cheaper one used for Pilates or the tougher, more expensive rollers, based on your specific requirements.

Tip: Want a super cheap alternative to a foam roller? A lacrosse or golf ball from a local sports store can work wonders for pain relief and self-massage. You can also focus on specific knots and areas with pin-point precision.

Bonus exercise equipment:

Smartwatch to track steps, calories, sleep and heart rate

Kettlebells

Push-up bar

Exercise ball

Punching bag

Stairmaster/Treadmill

Non-slip exercise mat

Weight bench or power rack

