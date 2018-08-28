5 Effective Home Workouts With Dumbbells

Dumbbells are an effective tool for home workouts

Besides junk food, lethargy, and various vices, one of the biggest enemies in our quest to stay fit is time or the lack of it. Whether you’re a student whose time is consumed mostly by college and coaching classes or an employee still struggling to come to terms with a near-24X7 job, you’re locked in a constant battle against the clock every single day.

Unfortunately, due to these factors, your workout regime often takes a hit. However, the key to staying fit is and has always been perseverance, which is why you need to start thinking of time as an ally which will be only too happy to accommodate your workout routine instead of an enemy determined to disrupt it.

And if you’re worried about how you could possibly fit time to hit the gym, you mustn’t stress. Whoever said that a gym was an absolute necessity in your quest to stay fit anyway? A great workout can even be achieved from the comfort of your very own home.

The best part is that you don’t even need to own fancy equipment at your pad in order to stay in shape. There are plenty of ‘basic’ exercises that’ll do the job with phenomenal results.

When it comes to home workouts, one of the best pieces of equipment you can possibly own is the trusty old dumbbell. Besides being highly affordable, dumbbells are extremely easy to carry around, enabling you to lug them to wherever you wish to practice without any hassle.

This comparatively small but extremely effective piece of equipment could also aid you in developing bulging shoulders, a ripped chest as well as countless other enhancements that are bound to attract attention.

So, if you haven’t invested in a set of dumbbells yet, now’s as good a time as any to acquire one. We’ve got a great list of dumbbell exercises you can start off with too. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 effective home workouts with dumbbells.

#Farmers Walk

This brilliant and highly underrated exercise may not look like much, but in reality, the Farmers Walk is highly effective. Besides activating the entire body, the Farmers Walk also strengthens your grip, develops your core and is a superb burner of fat, making it a dumbbell workout you should practice at home.

Step 1: Start off by placing dumbbells of considerable weight on either side of you.

Step 2: Proceed to grip them by the handles and lifting them up while keeping your back and head erect.

Step 3: Begin your walk by taking short and rapid steps while breathing, and make sure you cover a distance of 50-100 feet in as quickly as possible.

Important Tip: Start off by doing 3 sets while covering a distance of 100 feet.

