5 Explosive chest workouts without weights to build a bigger chest

Push-ups are very effective in toning the chest muscles

Building the chest muscles is very important and must be on the workout routine of every fitness enthusiast as the pecs, not only aid in maintaining a robust physique but also are quintessential for providing support for most of the upper body movements.

The best results are observed when one trains the pectoral muscles with a targeted training program that involves free weights as these exercises tone the target muscle group and also activate a host of other stabilization muscles. However, that is not always the case, and one could build a bigger chest with exercises that do not involve lifting weights. The only thing one has to keep in mind is to include enough variety to activate all the different regions of the pectoral muscles.

Nevertheless, perform proper warm-up before starting the training program to flex the muscles and improve blood circulation to the target muscle group. Also, ensure that you are having a proper that is a rich source of lean protein, which is quintessential for muscle building and recovery.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the five effective chest workouts without weights that you could add to your training program to build a chiseled chest.

#1 Single-Arm Push-Up

The single-arm push-up is an advanced variation of the regular push-up exercise that tones the inner pectoral muscles with greater isolation. Apart from toning the pecs, the exercise is also ideal for activating the biceps, triceps, shoulders and the forearms.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a prone position and quickly transition yourself into a plank position. Ensure that the entire body is resting on the palms and the feet. Secure the left arm in position and place the right arm behind the back.

Step 2: Slowly raise your body until the left arm is fully extended and perpendicular to the body.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times. Perform the same motion with the other arm to train the other set of pectoral muscles.

Important tip: Perform the exercise while wearing a weighted vest for added resistance and improved customisability.

Next-up: Isometric Wipers

