5 Forearm Workouts At Home Without Equipment

Which is the one part of your body that helps you out with all the strength training exercises but is never given due credit? Yes, your forearms! It is the most crucial part of our arms that helps you to train your biceps, triceps, shoulders etc., but how many of us spend a good 7-10 minutes session to just concentrate on this area?

Now is the time to work on your forearms. But again, people might shy away from doing so just because they do not have the equipment to aid them in the process. So we bring an arm workout regime that can be done without any equipment for your forearms.

Sailors Roam The Streets Of New York City During Fleet Week

Some things you need to know before you start working on your forearms are:

1. The muscles that make up your forearms are extremely stiff. Hence, working on them once a week will not be enough. You must do these exercises on alternate days to see the maximum results.

2. When it comes to working on your forearms, 2 things are extremely important: the number of repetitions and the pace of your movements. You must do about 15-20 reps, to quote the least, and you must also maintain controlled movements and proper form.

3. The muscles in the forearms are really small and hence take time to adapt to the exercises. Reps, hence, play an important role. Many will argue that your forearms are involved in all strength-training exercises and are hence trained in the process but that is not the case due to the kind of grip and angles.

Once we have understood these important insights, let us get to a forearms exercise routine that can be done at home and requires no equipment.

Exercise #1

Push Ups

This exercise will not only work on your forearms, but also on your core and shoulders.

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on all fours. Extend your legs behind you and place your arms under your shoulders. See to it that your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: Keeping your toes fixed, lower your body by bending your elbows.

Step 3: Once you are close to the ground, push your body up to get back to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

