Regular practice of certain floor exercises can potentially help you get rid of that stomach bloat and promote a healthy digestive system.

Whether it's due to a sedentary lifestyle, a specific medical condition, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), overeating or PMS, bloating can be uncomfortable and frustrating. The good news is that with a combination of stretches, twists, and floor exercises, you can easily get relief from bloating and other gut issues as well, including gas and constipation.

So, the next time you feel bloated and heavy, try out the floor exercises listed below that require no equipment other than a mat.

Floor Exercises to Ease Bloating

Take a look at some of the most effective floor exercises to get quick relief from stomach bloat:

1. Knee-to-Chest

Knee-to-chest is one of the best floor exercises that helps debloat the stomach while stretching the lower back and hips. This exercise relieves tension in the spine and prevents back pain.

To do the knee-to-chest exercise:

Lie straight on your back on a mat with your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Lift your right knee towards your chest, and grab your knee with both hands.

Hold the position for a few seconds, then bring your leg back to the start.

Now lift your left knee towards your chest and hug it tightly with both hands.

While you are pulling your leg, ensure that the opposite one is straight and extended in the front.

Repeat the exercise a few more times.

2. Glute Bridge

One of the best floor exercises to get rid of bloating, the glute bridge enhances core stability, strengthens the glutes, and improves lower body muscles.

To do the glute bridge:

Lie on a mat on your back with your knees bent and arms on the side.

With your feet flat on the mat, push your hips up by pressing onto your heels.

As you do this, make sure to keep your back straight and lift only through your hips.

Slowly bring your hips back down and repeat.

Glute bridge alleviates gas and bloating. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

3. Cat-Cow

Cat-cow is among the most effective floor exercises that help ease bloating while stretching the entire back. This yoga exercise alleviates digestive problems by compressing the intestines.

To do the cat-cow:

Take a position on all fours on a mat with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Be sure to keep your neck and spine stable and straight throughout the exercise.

Engage your core muscles, and push your spine up while allowing your back to curve a bit.

Bring your head down towards the floor and hold the position. ‘

Now allow your stomach to go down towards the floor while arching your back down. Hold the position for a few seconds.

Repeat the entire sequence a few more times to get relief.

4. Bird Dog

The bird dog is another great mat exercise that helps prevent stomach bloating while strengthening your core muscles and engaging your lower body muscles such as the glutes and thighs, along the way.

To do the bird dog:

Get on all fours on the mat with your knees at a hip-width distance and palms flat on the floor at shoulder-width apart.

With your abs engaged, bring your right arm straight in front of you, and extend your left leg behind, forming a straight line from your hand to your foot.

Hold the position for a few seconds and then return your hand and leg to its initial position.

Repeat the exercise with your opposite hand and leg and continue for a few reps more.

The bird dog exercise strengthens the core muscles. (Photo via Instagram/acacrva)

5. Heel Touch

Heel touches are one of the most productive floor exercises to get rid of bloating. This exercise helps strengthen the core muscles and majorly targets the obliques. It is a great beginner-level ab exercise that also helps boost overall flexibility and stability.

To do heel touches:

Lie down on your back on the mat or a flat surface and bend your knees.

Keep your feet on the floor and your arms at your sides.

Position your palms facing towards your body.

Now crunch your torso forward and to your left to touch your left heel.

Return to the centre, then repeat the movement on your right side.

Continue the exercise and speed up.

Takeaway

The aforementioned floor exercises are some of the best workouts when it comes to getting rid of bloating. While these exercises are easy and effective, some moves might not be suitable for people with chronic pain or women who are pregnant. So, before beginning a workout, consult your doctor to determine what exercises would be safe for your health condition.

