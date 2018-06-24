5 Impactful Rear Delt Raise Variations For Strong Growth

Rear Delt excercises that are a must-do

Good shoulders require a great amount of work

First things first, let’s get down to facts. Strengthening your shoulders with the help of overhead presses, bench presses and frontal and lateral raises are all good, but they’re all going to amount to nothing if you don’t work your rear/posterior deltoids too.

And mind you, working your rear deltoids isn’t just a good idea but also a necessity as you risk shoulder injuries if you neglect these exercises. So yeah, some alterations to your workout schedule are going to have to be implemented, but hey, you gotta do what you gotta do if you want to stay in tip-top shape.

The posterior deltoid is a pretty important back muscle too and assists in the movement of one's shoulders as well as the upper arms, and plays a key part in stabilising your shoulder, which means you got to train it, and train it well at that.

So without further ado let’s take a look at 5 impactful rear delt raise variations for strong growth.

#1 Band Face Pull

The Band Face Pull is extremely proficient as a rear delt exercise, as it engages 2 of the 3 functions of the rear deltoids—horizontal abduction and external rotation of the upper arm bone. The tension created by the band charges up the rear delt, making the Band Face Pull a superb warm-up exercise.

Sets: 1-2

Reps: 10-15

Step 1: Tie a sturdy band to a squat rack pole or any other fixed pole structure and grab the band with both hands while your palms face each other.

Step 2: Take up a square or split stance, whichever is preferable to you, and move your arms back while keeping your elbows above shoulder level, and proceed to slightly rotate your shoulders at the end.

Step 3: Keep the above stance before easing yourself back into a standing position.

