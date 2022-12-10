5 Important Pre-workout Ingredients to Look For

There are a few pre-workout ingredients that can do wonders for your workout routine by helping you to stay better focused and in the zone. That's especially beneficial for people who work out either in the early morning or late at night after a working day.

The pre-workout ingredients we will discuss in this article are easily available and have their own cognitive effects. Other benefits provided by them include reducing fatigue, boosting blood flow, and enhancing muscle recovery.

In this article, we have curated a list of a few best and most important pre-workout ingredients you should incorporate in your daily routine to stay in the zone and crush your workouts.

Important Pre-workout Ingredients to Try

Here's a look at five such ingredients:

1) Caffeine

It's one of the most common pre-workout ingredients and is fairly easily available and provides extensive benefits. It also helps in both alertness and cognition. A dose of caffeine before working out should ideally depend on an individual’s body tyype and tolerance, but 100 mg is the standard recommendation.

You can have caffeine naturally before working out either in the form of black coffee, dark chocolate, or a cup of java.

2) Taurine

It's a highly effective workout ingredient that can provide several benefits such as boosting metabolism, providing anti-inflammatory effects, and promoting cell stabilization.

Taurine can help with your workout by improving synaptic and neurogenesis functions. These non-essential amino acids are also produced by the body.

Taurine is generally found in energy drinks, dark meat, shellfish, and beef.

3) Tyrosine

It's also a great pre-workout ingredients that can aid in your exercise regimen by increasing energy level and boosting mood.

It's often produced by the body and per se does not require supplementation. Tyrosine can help you in stressful situations by reducing the effects of fatigue and stress along with boosting cognitive function.

You can consume tyrosine with multivitamins, fish, turkey, and cheese.

4) Theanine

Theanine is another efficient workout ingredient and is often found in tea leaves. It can help in your workout routine by promoting relaxation without causing drowsiness.

Theanine also has cognitive enhancing properties and can be paired with caffeine. The relaxing properties of the pre-workout ingredient can help in uplifting your mood, boosting quality of sleep, reducing risk of cardiovascular disease, and improving sleep schedule.

You can consume theanine via tea or supplementation in powder or pill form.

5) Acetyl L-Carnitine

It's another great pre-workout ingredient and can increase resilience to stress along with improving cognitive performance.

Some of the benefits provided by carnitine include reducing fatigue, reducing body fat percentage, and packing muscle mass. Overall, this ingredient can help in increasing the energy metabolism process and fat oxidation.

It can be easily consumed either by form of means or through supplementation.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned pre-workout ingredients provide a plethora of benefits that can be highly beneficial. The benefits include increased metabolism, improved cognition, alertness, better mental focus, and more. These items are also readily available and can be easily incorporated in your daily routine.

